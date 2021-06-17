San Francisco defensive lineman Jordan Willis has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2021 regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The 49ers announced the suspension today. Willis is still permitted to participate in offseason work, training camp and the preseason, but he will have to be away from the team for the first six games of the regular season.

The NFL does not announce specific details of the infraction when a player violates the PED policy.

The 26-year-old Willis entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Bengals in 2017. In 2019 the Bengals cut him and the Jets picked him up, and in 2020 the Jets traded him to the 49ers. He signed a one-year contract to remain in San Francisco in March.

NFL suspends 49ers’ Jordan Willis six games for violating PED policy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk