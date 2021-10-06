NFL Survivor Pool Picks: Week 5 safest bets, sneaky options and more

Week 5 Survivor Pool: The safest bets and off-the-radar options originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans ruined a fair share of survivor pools in Week 4. Who will be the culprits this time around?

Like last week, there are some tricky matchups on the upcoming slate. Plus, by now, chances are you've already used up a couple of the best teams and have to resort to some less popular options. So, which teams can you rely on to get you to the next round?

Here are the trendy picks, under-the-radar options, and traps to avoid in your survivor pools for Week 5.

Trendy Picks

New England Patriots at Houston Texans

Despite the loss, it's hard not to be encouraged by the Patriots' performance vs. Tom Brady and the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones held his own against Brady, and New England's defense stepped up to prevent the ex-Pats QB from scoring a touchdown.

A much easier matchup awaits in Week 5 vs. a Houston team that was crushed 40-0 by Buffalo last week. The Patriots defense should feast on rookie QB Davis Mills, who has looked overmatched as Tyrod Taylor's backup.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins

Brady will reunite with a few more of his old New England pals when the Bucs host the Dolphins on Sunday. Former Patriots backup QB Jacoby Brissett will be under center for Miami with ex-Pats assistant Brian Flores in his third season as Dolphins head coach.

While Brady has had some tough luck against the Dolphins during his illustrious career, this should be a pretty easy victory. Miami's only win so far this season was a 17-16 win over New England in Week 1 that could have gone the other way had it not been for a costly late fumble. The Bucs have 22 percent of the picks this week, and for good reason.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

Story continues

The Cowboys have more picks than any other team in Week 5 with a whopping 27 percent taking them to defeat the Giants. That's despite New York coming off a thrilling overtime road win over the New Orleans Saints. Dak Prescott and Co. should be able to take care of business in this one, but this feels like a potential trap especially if Amari Cooper (hamstring, ribs) can't suit up.

Under the Radar

Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles defense has looked awful through the first four weeks of the season and there's nothing that suggests that will change any time soon. With Sam Darnold looking like a completely different quarterback in the post-Adam Gase era (he has five rushing TDs! Five!), Carolina is a wise choice if you're trying to zig while everyone else zags.

Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets

This is a scary one, no doubt. The Falcons are just as much of a dumpster fire as the Jets. Still, with only two percent of players picking Atlanta in Week 5, it's a risk that may pay off. There won't be a better time to use the Falcons this season and it could be the pick that separates you from the pack while your opponents use up their top teams.

It's A Trap!

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

Thirteen percent of picks this week are on Minnesota. It makes sense as the Lions are 0-4 to start the season, but no one should feel confident in picking the Vikings after that painful offensive performance vs. Cleveland. While Detroit's defense isn't close to the same caliber as the Browns', you shouldn't put your survivor pool chances in Kirk Cousins' hands. At least, not yet.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Ravens have 6.8 percent of the Week 5 picks heading into their Monday Night Football meeting with the Colts. Before last week's win over the Broncos, Baltimore very well could have been 0-3. Its season began with an overtime loss to the Raiders, followed by a one-point win over the Chiefs and a Justin Tucker 66-yard field goal that saved the day vs. the lowly Lions. Lamar Jackson should lead the Ravens to a victory, but this isn't a team you should trust for survivor pools yet unless you're desperate.