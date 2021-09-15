NFL Survivor Pool Picks: Week 2 safest bets, sneaky options and more

Week 2 Survivor Pool: The safest bets and the off-the-radar options originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you followed our Week 1 survivor pool advice, chances are you've advanced and are ready to make your Week 2 selection. Congrats! But it only gets tougher from here.

If you picked a heavy favorite such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers on opening week, you may have to get a little bit more creative this time around. If you took an under-the-radar option, such as the Denver Broncos, you'll have plenty of attractive possibilities in Week 2. Just remember, before you pick your team, look ahead on the NFL schedule to see if you're better off waiting for an easier matchup.

Here are the trendy, sneaky, and trap picks in your knockout pool this week (All lines from our partners at PointsBet Sportsbook).

Trendy Picks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-12.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons

The no-brainer pick of the week for straight-up survivor pools is Tom Brady and the Bucs vs. the Falcons, who just got their doors blown off by the Philadelphia Eagles at home. Tampa's offense fired on all cylinders during its Week 1 win over the Cowboys and we should expect more of the same vs. an Atlanta defense that can't stop a nosebleed. Plus, the Buccaneers' defensive line should feast on a Falcons o-line that allowed Matt Ryan to be sacked thrice on Sunday. This should be a lock. Final score prediction: 28-3.

Green Bay Packers (-11) vs. Detroit Lions

It was an embarrassing Week 1 for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers against the Saints. That may make you hesitant to take Green Bay against a Lions team that put up a fight against the 49ers, but don't be afraid. Rodgers should bounce back and throw all over this depleted Detroit secondary, as he's done throughout his storied career. Another dud of a performance would be shocking, to say the least.

Cleveland Browns (-12.5) vs. Houston Texans

The Browns played well on opening week vs. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs but just couldn't hold on against the NFL's top offense. This time, they'll get a far easier matchup at home against Tyrod Taylor and the Texans. This could be a tougher game than many expect after Houston dominated the Jaguars, but we'd be stunned if Cleveland loses against a team expected to have a top-3 draft pick next year.

Under the Radar

New England Patriots (-6) at New York Jets

With a rookie QB at the helm, the Patriots likely will be a tricky team to pick all season long. But this week vs. the Jets and another rookie QB in Zach Wilson, they're a great survivor pool selection. After ball security doomed them in their Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, there will be even more of an emphasis on limiting silly mistakes. As long as they can do that, they should breeze by a Jets team that fell to Carolina and lost its star left tackle Mekhi Becton on opening week.

Los Angeles Rams (-4) at Indianapolis Colts

The Rams predictably steamrolled the Andy Dalton-led Bears and while the Colts present more of a challenge, L.A. is still a safe pick for Week 1. Carson Wentz was under pressure all day long in Indy's loss to Seattle and the Rams aren't about to make things any easier on the former Eagles signal-caller. Plus, Matthew Stafford already looks dangerous in Sean McVay's offense.

It's A Trap!

New Orleans Saints (-3.5) at Carolina Panthers

What we witnessed from Jameis Winston and the Saints in Week 1 was incredible, no doubt about it. That said, don't be a sucker and expect that kind of performance two weeks in a row. New Orleans rightfully is the favorite for this matchup after dominating Green Bay, but there are just much safer picks to make in Week 2. Don't put your season in Winston's hands just yet.

Seattle Seahawks (-5.5) vs. Tennessee Titans

The Seahawks are the seventh-most popular survivor pool pick this week (2.7%) and there's a strong chance those selecting Seattle will come to regret their decision. I expect a bounce-back performance out of Ryan Tannehill and the Titans after they were dominated by the Cardinals' defensive line in Week 1. Save the Seahawks for when they take on the Vikings next week, or when they play the Jaguars, Texans or Lions later on in the campaign.