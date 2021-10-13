NFL Survivor Pool Picks: Week 6 safest bets, sneaky options and more

Week 6 Survivor Pool: The safest bets and off-the-radar options originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you've made it this far in your NFL survivor pool, it's time to get creative.

You can continue to use the top teams in the league if they're still at your disposal, but you won't get an edge over your opponents by making the same popular pick week after week. By picking an off-the-radar team while others use up selections like the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, you'll have the advantage later on.

Of course, that's assuming you actually make it to next week. That's why we're here to help.

Here are the trendy picks, under-the-radar options, and traps to avoid in your survivor pools for Week 6.

Trendy Picks

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants

If you can, check to see whether the majority of your opponents have already used up their Rams pick. If they have, then this is a perfect time to use yours. With Daniel Jones dealing with a concussion and Saquon Barkley out with an ankle sprain, this is about as close to a lock as you can get. About 40 percent of survivor pool picks are on the Rams this week.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

The Texans made the New England Patriots sweat last week, but don't expect a repeat performance. Davis Mills isn't going to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in consecutive weeks. Indianapolis nearly pulled off a win over Baltimore on Monday Night Football and are in a great position to bounce back in Week 6.

Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team

The Chiefs' defense is a problem. The injury to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire doesn't help either. They should still be able to get the job done vs. a WFT team dealing with its own defensive issues. In what projects to be a shootout, we'll take Patrick Mahomes over Taylor Heinicke 10 times out of 10.

Under the Radar

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith was shockingly good after filling in for the injured Russell Wilson last Thursday night. Still, it's hard to imagine he'll do much damage against the Steelers defense. Coming off a solid win over Denver, Pittsburgh is a really nice survivor pool selection this week with only three percent of players picking them.

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars

When in doubt, pick the team facing the Jaguars. Jacksonville has lost 20 consecutive games. It'll have a solid opportunity to end that streak this week, but with only one percent of picks on the Dolphins there won't be better time to pick them all year.

It's A Trap!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles

A Thursday Night Football game on the road with Tom Brady playing through an injured thumb isn't the best time to pick the Bucs. Tampa Bay is a tempting pick every week, but this has trap written all over it.

Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions

The Lions are just so sad to watch every week. Literally. Head coach Dan Campbell actually broke down in tears after another heartbreaking loss. That said, I wouldn't feel great about picking against them this week. Bengals QB Joe Burrow will be playing through a scary throat injury, and Detroit will be hungry as it looks for its first victory.