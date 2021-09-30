NFL Survivor Pool Picks: Week 4 safest bets, sneaky options and more

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Leger
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Week 4 Survivor Pool: The safest bets and off-the-radar options originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you've advanced in your NFL survivor pool, congrats! But in the most Bill Belichick voice possible, "We're on to Week 4."

When you look at this week's slate, you'll notice there aren't as many enticing options as the first three weeks of the campaign. There are some serious toss-ups in Week 4 which means you'll likely see a good number of players knocked out of your pool by the time Tuesday comes around. Hopefully, you won't be one of them.

Should Belichick have changed his ways for Brady? Bruschi weighs in

Here are the trendy picks, under-the-radar options, and traps to avoid in survivor pools for Week 4.

Trendy Picks

Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans

More than 30 percent of participants are rolling will the Bills in Week 4, and there's no better time to take them. They've hit their stride since their Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh and now get to host a Texans team that will have rookie Davis Mills under center. This one should be automatic, so hopefully you haven't used up your Buffalo pick already.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

This Thursday Night Football matchup probably won't be the most exciting of the week, but it's a useful one for survivor pools as the Bengals should be able to take care of business vs. a Jaguars team that has lost 18 consecutive games. Cincinnati is coming off a solid win over the Steelers and now will face No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, who is struggling mightily with interceptions.

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets

The Titans are getting nearly 30 percent of this week's picks despite being on the road and possibly missing their top two wideouts, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. That just goes to show you how awful this Jets team looks through the first three weeks. Tennessee likely will let Derrick Henry run all over this Jets defense while rookie Zach Wilson's growing pains continue. This is a safe pick.

Under the Radar

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants

The Saints are coming off a pretty dominant win over the Patriots after no-showing against the Panthers in Week 2. As of Thursday, eight percent of picks for Week 4 have been used on New Orleans and it probably should be higher. The Giants just can't get out of their own way as they're 0-3 on the season, and now they'll get a tough Saints defense on Sunday. This is a nice pick if you've already used Buffalo, or you simply enjoy going against the grain.

Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers just had a stinker vs. the Bengals and now they have to go up against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, who appear to have figured things out since that horrific Week 1 loss to the Saints. Unless Ben Roethlisberger turns back the clock to 2009, it's doubtful he'll be able to keep up with Green Bay's offense. Only about one percent of picks are on the Packers this week.

It's A Trap!

Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles

If before the season you told us the Chiefs would not be a slam-dunk survivor pool pick against the Eagles this year, we would have called you crazy. Sure enough, the Chiefs have lost two consecutive games and are last in the AFC West. The Eagles haven't fared any better, and they looked awful last week vs. Dallas, but this isn't the time to depend on Kansas City. Wait for the Chiefs to hit their stride before using them in your pool.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots

Tom Brady will return to Foxboro on Sunday night in what unquestionably is the most anticipated regular-season game of the year. Brady and Bill Belichick can talk all they want about this being "just another game," but they both know it's anything but. Emotions will be running high. The Patriots will have their work cut out for them against Brady and the defending champs, but we aren't about to put our survivor pool on the line and take the Bucs when there are so many variables to take into account.

Recommended Stories

  • NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 4

    NFL expert picks, predictions, lines and highlighted by Tampa Bay at New England, Las Vegas at Los Angeles Chargers, and Carolina at Dallas

  • NFL betting: Week 4 survivor pool picks

    This week's biggest favorite also holds the most future value. What's the best pick this week and which game is a potential trap?

  • DFS: Matchup-based lineup picks for Week 4

    Let's seek out the best value plays for DFS Week 4.

  • How Zach Wilson is preparing for Titans in Week 4 | Jets News Conference

    New York Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson says he feels mentally and physically prepared for the team's NFL Week 4 matchup vs the Tennessee Titans, saying that everything is moving in the right direction.

  • Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Pay $11.3 Million for All-New Hidden Hills Mansion

    They already own at least eight homes scattered across the country. But celebrity power couple Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are still adding to their collection, this time shelling out $11.3 million for a big mansion in Hidden Hills — the guard-gated community that’s famously home to everyone from Drake and Kaley Cuoco to Kylie […]

  • NFL Week 4: How to survive and advance in your knockout pool

    Are the Buffalo Bills a gift or will they destroy every Survivor Pool?

  • Chiefs gambling that Gordon can stay out of trouble in KC

    The Kansas City Chiefs have never been shy about giving players with questionable backgrounds a second chance. The wildly talented yet trouble-prone wide receiver was reinstated by the NFL this week following his fifth suspension for violating its substance-abuse policy and policy on performance enhancers. Gordon wound up signing with the Chiefs on Tuesday.

  • Trevor Lawrence: I definitely feel the progress

    Trevor Lawrence‘s move from college to the NFL came with lofty predictions about how good he would be as a professional, but the early weeks of his rookie season with the Jaguars have not been an instant success story. Lawrence has thrown multiple interceptions and the Jaguars have lost all three of their games by [more]

  • PFT’s NFL Week Four 2021 picks

    I can’t believe it’s already Week Four. (I probably say that for every Week Four.) Last week, MDS and I correctly picked 10 of the 16 games. For the season, I’ve still got a one-game lead, 29-19 to 28-20. Our Week Four picks appear below. We have four disagreements, so things could soon get interesting. [more]

  • Detroit Lions' Anthony Lynn brushes aside speculation about USC coaching vacancy

    Anthony Lynn, who went 33-31 in four seasons as Los Angeles Chargers coach, has spent his entire 22-year coaching career in the NFL.

  • Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer returns to Buckeye State

    Urban Meyer didn’t even try to downplay his homecoming. Jacksonville’s head coach is returning to his home state for the first time since making the jump to the NFL, and it won’t be just any road trip for Meyer when the winless Jaguars (0-3) visit Cincinnati (2-1) on Thursday night. “I could say it’s not important,” Meyer deadpanned.

  • Column: Uncertain future for Europe and Ryder Cup team

    Ian Poulter is never short on emotion in the Ryder Cup, usually with his eyes as big as golf balls. When age (45) and world ranking (50) are not far apart, there are no guarantees. “This is going to be hard, because Paddy is going to be questioned,” Poulter told Sky Sports.

  • Four Raiders on injured reserve are eligible to return this week

    Four Raiders on injured reserve are eligible to return this week

  • DFS Week 4: Thursday night picks for Bengals-Jaguars

    It's the battle of the big cats as the Bengals take on the Jaguars. Here's our DFS picks.

  • Here’s what the critics are saying about Trevor Lawrence’s Week 3 performance

    Trevor Lawrence once again had some costly turnovers when It came to Week 3's performance and critics didn't give him great grades as a result.

  • Week 4 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Brady and Gronk get their revenge

    Tom Brady connecting with Rob Gronkowski for a TD against the Patriots seems inevitable. But how about two scores? Our analysts reveal their Week 4 bold fantasy predictions.

  • Texans vs. Bills: Point spread, over/under for Week 4

    The Houston Texans take on the Buffalo Bills, and oddsmakers are forecasting a lopsided affair.

  • Bears offense ranks dead last in several categories

    New year, same bad offense for Matt Nagy's Bears. Well, actually, somehow an even worse offense.

  • Trevor May does his best GKR impression, explains how he got into video games | Mets All-Access

    On the latest episode of Mets All-Access presented by GEICO, New York Mets pitcher Trevor May gives his best impression of Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling. He also names some of his favorite&nbsp;video&nbsp;games, explains why he started adding emojis in his tweets after the Mets win and plays a game of "Name That DJ." Watch more Mets All-Access: https://sny.tv/shows/mets-all-access About Mets All-Access presented by GEICO: Mets All-Access presented by GEICO pulls the curtain back on the experience of being a New York Mets player, with a mix of behind the scenes content and exclusive digital shorts featuring your favorite Mets players. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

    Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 4's top quarterback plays. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)