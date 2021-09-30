NFL Survivor Pool Picks: Week 4 safest bets, sneaky options and more

Week 4 Survivor Pool: The safest bets and off-the-radar options originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you've advanced in your NFL survivor pool, congrats! But in the most Bill Belichick voice possible, "We're on to Week 4."

When you look at this week's slate, you'll notice there aren't as many enticing options as the first three weeks of the campaign. There are some serious toss-ups in Week 4 which means you'll likely see a good number of players knocked out of your pool by the time Tuesday comes around. Hopefully, you won't be one of them.

Here are the trendy picks, under-the-radar options, and traps to avoid in survivor pools for Week 4.

Trendy Picks

Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans

More than 30 percent of participants are rolling will the Bills in Week 4, and there's no better time to take them. They've hit their stride since their Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh and now get to host a Texans team that will have rookie Davis Mills under center. This one should be automatic, so hopefully you haven't used up your Buffalo pick already.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

This Thursday Night Football matchup probably won't be the most exciting of the week, but it's a useful one for survivor pools as the Bengals should be able to take care of business vs. a Jaguars team that has lost 18 consecutive games. Cincinnati is coming off a solid win over the Steelers and now will face No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, who is struggling mightily with interceptions.

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets

The Titans are getting nearly 30 percent of this week's picks despite being on the road and possibly missing their top two wideouts, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. That just goes to show you how awful this Jets team looks through the first three weeks. Tennessee likely will let Derrick Henry run all over this Jets defense while rookie Zach Wilson's growing pains continue. This is a safe pick.

Under the Radar

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants

The Saints are coming off a pretty dominant win over the Patriots after no-showing against the Panthers in Week 2. As of Thursday, eight percent of picks for Week 4 have been used on New Orleans and it probably should be higher. The Giants just can't get out of their own way as they're 0-3 on the season, and now they'll get a tough Saints defense on Sunday. This is a nice pick if you've already used Buffalo, or you simply enjoy going against the grain.

Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers just had a stinker vs. the Bengals and now they have to go up against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, who appear to have figured things out since that horrific Week 1 loss to the Saints. Unless Ben Roethlisberger turns back the clock to 2009, it's doubtful he'll be able to keep up with Green Bay's offense. Only about one percent of picks are on the Packers this week.

It's A Trap!

Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles

If before the season you told us the Chiefs would not be a slam-dunk survivor pool pick against the Eagles this year, we would have called you crazy. Sure enough, the Chiefs have lost two consecutive games and are last in the AFC West. The Eagles haven't fared any better, and they looked awful last week vs. Dallas, but this isn't the time to depend on Kansas City. Wait for the Chiefs to hit their stride before using them in your pool.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots

Tom Brady will return to Foxboro on Sunday night in what unquestionably is the most anticipated regular-season game of the year. Brady and Bill Belichick can talk all they want about this being "just another game," but they both know it's anything but. Emotions will be running high. The Patriots will have their work cut out for them against Brady and the defending champs, but we aren't about to put our survivor pool on the line and take the Bucs when there are so many variables to take into account.