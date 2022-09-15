NFL survivor pool picks: Safest bets and games to avoid in Week 2

NFL Week 2 survivor pool picks: Safest bets, games to avoid and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you're reading this, congratulations.

Week 1 of the NFL season was chock-full of upsets and wild finishes, with the New York Giants stealing a road win over the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans battling the Indianapolis Colts to a draw and the Pittsburgh Steelers taking down the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in overtime.

Those results probably mean your NFL survivor pools and knockout pools are a lot thinner this week. But you're still standing, and you need to know which team to select in Week 2 to stay alive.

As a reminder, most survivor pools don't allow you to pick the same team more than once in a season. So in addition to sharing our safest bets to win in Week 2, we'll give you a couple slightly riskier picks that would benefit you more greatly in the long run -- as well as games to avoid completely.

Let's get into our survivor and knockout pool picks for Week 2. (All betting lines from PointsBet Sportsbook).

Safe bets

Buffalo Bills (1-0) vs. Tennessee Titans (0-1)

Line: Bills -10

We'd recommend saving your Bills pick for later in the season, but if you don't feel like sweating on Sunday, take the hottest team in football. Buffalo dismantled the Rams on the road in Week 1 and should have no trouble in its home opener against a Titans team that just lost to the lowly Giants.

Los Angeles Rams (0-1) vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-1)

Line: Rams -10.5

If you believe the Rams are as bad as they played in their opening-night loss to the Bills, and the Falcons are as good as they played in their near-upset of the New Orleans Saints, then avoid this game. But the defending Super Bowl champs are double-digit favorites for a reason. Even if the Falcons cover, their offense isn't potent enough to pull off the upset. Pick the Rams with confidence.

Denver Broncos (0-1) vs. Houston Texans (0-0-1)

Line: Broncos -10

Russell Wilson didn't exactly light the world on fire in his Broncos debut, but that game was the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl as they pulled out all the stops to beat their former QB. Don't overreact to Denver losing on the road or Houston tying a divisional opponent at home. Both teams should show more of their true colors in Week 2, with the Broncos taking care of business in Wilson's home debut.

Under-the-radar picks

Cleveland Browns (1-0) vs. New York Jets (0-1)

Line: Browns -6.5

The Browns don't deserve much credit for barely earning a revenge win over Baker Mayfield's Carolina Panthers. But this is more about the Jets being really bad. New York failed to score a touchdown and committed three turnovers against the Baltimore Ravens with Joe Flacco at quarterback. Flacco is back under center in Week 2, so the Browns are a great pick if you're willing to stomach taking Cleveland.

Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) at Dallas Cowboys (0-1)

Line: Bengals -7

The Cowboys mustered just three points in Week 1 with Dak Prescott at QB, and now they're rolling out Cooper Rush in Week 2. Cincinnati doesn't boast the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense, but its offense can put up points and scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half against Pittsburgh last week to force overtime. While the Bengals don't exactly look ready to defend their AFC crown, they're good enough to beat a backup quarterback, making them an ideal survivor pool pick this week.

It's A Trap!

San Francisco 49ers (0-1) vs. Seattle Seahawks (1-0)

Line: 49ers -8.5

San Francisco should win this game. The Seahawks are playing on the road on a short week after an emotionally-draining win over Wilson's Broncos, while the 49ers return to the comfort of Levi's Stadium after enduring downpour conditions at Soldier Field last Sunday.

But the Niners remarkably haven't beaten their NFC West rival since 2019 (four straight losses), and we're still waiting for Trey Lance to look like a legitimate starting quarterback. The head-to-head record alone is enough to scare us away.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) at New Orleans Saints (1-0)

Line: Bucs -2.5

Never bet against Tom Brady... unless he's playing the Saints. Not only has TB12 never beaten New Orleans in the regular season since coming to Tampa Bay, the Saints have outscored Brady's Bucs 109-53 in those four contests. Maybe Brady finally vanquishes his NFC South nemesis this week, but there's no use in wasting your Bucs pick on this nightmare matchup.

Green Bay Packers (0-1) vs. Chicago Bears (1-0)

Line: Packers -10

Aaron Rodgers absolutely owns the Bears, who have beaten the Packers just once in the last six seasons. But we're a little spooked by Green Bay's seven-point effort in its first game without Davante Adams. While the Pack should hit their stride soon enough, we're steering clear this week as they iron out their offensive wrinkles.