NFL surprisingly doesn't fine Giants player for bad hit on Demario Douglas originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL released its list of fines Saturday from plays/incidents that occured during Week 12 games, and one name was surprisingly absent.

New York Giants special teams player Cam Brown clotheslined New England Patriots wide receiver Demario "Pop" Douglas during last Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium, which New England lost 10-7.

It was a bad hit that resulted in Douglas entering the concussion protocol. Douglas won't play in Week 13 versus the Los Angeles Chargers as a result.

But the league chose not to fine Brown. His hit was not among the nine plays from Week 12 that drew a fine.

Patriots players were quick to criticize the hit after losing to the Giants.

"That’s some bull[expletive]. The refs need to do something about that, because that’s some bull[expletive],” Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker told reporters. "They need to either throw a flag or something. He better get fined or something. This ain’t no [expletive] wrestling. (The refs) need to get on their mother-[expletive] job. Yeah, I’m cussing. I don’t care. It pissed me off."

It's surprising that a questionable hit which resulted in injury and time missed for the impacted player (Douglas) would not receive some sort of fine. That said, the league has not been very consistent with how it handles these plays.

The loss of Douglas is a significant one for the Patriots offense. The rookie wideout leads the team with 410 receiving yards and ranks second with 36 receptions.