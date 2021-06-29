NFL supplemental draft: Taking a look at all picks since 1999

The NFL announced Tuesday they will not be holding a supplemental draft for the second straight year.

Players in the supplemental draft are generally players, who for one reason or another, failed to enter that year’s draft.

How teams pick players in the supplemental is by submitting a bid to the commissioner — in essence, where that team would pick that player. Highest bidder gets the player, but then has to forfeit that pick in the upcoming draft. For instance, if the Houston Texans used a second-rounder in the 2021 supplemental, they would forfeit their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. More about the rules of the supplemental draft can be found here.

1999 — CB J'Juan Cherry, New England Patriots

Todd Warshaw /Allspo

The Patriots used a fourth-round pick on the Arizona State product. A hip injury in Cherry's rookie preseason derailed his career with the Patriots, who released him in 2000.

2002 — G Milford Brown, Houston Texans

(Photo by Getty Images)

The expansion Texans forfeited a sixth-round pick in the 2003 draft to take the guard from Florida State. Brown played five games for Houston through his first three seasons. In 2005, Brown got his shot and played 13 games for the Texans, and then went on to play for the Arizona Cardinals, St. Louis Rams, and Jacksonville Jaguars in successive seasons.

2003 — RB Tony Hollings, Houston Texans

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Texans acquired a 2004 second-round pick from the Oakland Raiders, and managed to blow it in the 2003 supplemental draft taking Hollings, who played 23 games with Houston from 2003-05. The pick was puzzling given the Texans selected Domanick Davis in the fourth round of the 2003 draft.

2005 — DT Manuel Wright, Miami Dolphins

(Photo by Getty Images)

The Dolphins under rookie coach Nick Saban selected the USC defensive tackle, forfeiting a fifth-round pick in 2006 in the process. Wright had a sack and a pass breakup in his rookie year, but depression hit him hard in 2006, causing him to step away from the game that year. In 2007, Wright was cut after showing up to Buffalo Bills minicamp overweight, but managed to land with the eventual Super Bowl champion New York Giants. Wright finished up his career playing Arena Football.

2006 — LB Ahmad Brooks, Cincinnati Bengals

(Photo by Getty Images)

The Bengals used a third-rounder on Brooks, and he played decently in his rookie year with 11 games, 31 combined tackles, and 1.0 sack. In 2007, Brooks tore his groin two games in, and then was cut by Cincinnati at the end of the 2008 preseason. Brooks found his success with the San Francisco 49ers, where he earned a Pro Bowl over his nine seasons with the NFC West club. After Brooks played a solo year with the Green Bay Packers in 2017, he finished with 391 career tackles through 145 career games.

2007 — S Paul Oliver, San Diego Chargers

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego took the Georgia product with a fourth-round pick. Oliver collected 145 combined tackles through 57 games with the Chargers from 2007-11.

2007 — OT Jared Gaither, Baltimore Ravens

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Gaither was a fifth-round pick from Maryland and stayed in state with the Ravens. The 6-9, 350-pound bookend played 33 games for Baltimore, starting in 28 of them, from 2007-10. In 2011, Gaither played played 10 games for the Kansas City Chiefs before finishing out the final five with the San Diego Chargers, starting in all of them. In 2012, Gaither played four games with San Diego before being released in the offseason.

2009 — DE Jeremy Jarmon, Washington

(Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

Jarmon was a third-round pick and had moderate success in his rookie campaign with nine combined tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup through 11 games. In 2010, Jarmon followed it up with a half-sack and three combined tackles through five games. Washington traded Jarmon to the Denver Broncos in the 2011 offseason for wideout Jabar Gaffney. However, Jarmon wasn't able to make it with the Broncos and was cut at the end of preseason.

2010 — DT Josh Brent, Dallas Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys used a seventh-rounder on the defensive tackle from Illinois. Brent provided depth behind Pro Bowler Jay Ratliff. However, his career will always carry the mark of his drunk driving accident in December 2012 that claimed the life of his best friend, linebacker Jerry Brown. Brent retired from the NFL in 2013, and then made a comeback in 2014. The league suspended him for the first 10 games, and he recorded one game played near the end of the year. Brent was active for both games in Dallas' 2014 playoff run, and then retired for good thereafter.

2010 — RB Harvey Unga, Chicago Bears

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The former BYU product went in the seventh round to Chicago, but never played an official game for the Bears from 2010-13. In the 2014 preseason, Unga played for the Carolina Panthers but was cut by the time the regular season started.

2011 — QB Terrelle Pryor, Oakland Raiders

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The Raiders were essentially recovering from their 2007 first-round quarterback JaMarcus Russell failing. In 2011, the Raiders still had Jason Campbell and Kyle Boller on the roster, and later traded for Carson Palmer in the middle of the season. In the supplemental draft, Oakland took the Ohio State product in the third round. From 2011-13, Pyror went 3-7 and then was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 and then was cut at the end of preseason. In 2015, Pryor spent part of the offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs and later the Cincinnati Bengals. When Pryor made the switch to receiver, the Cleveland Browns signed him just before the regular season. In 2016, Pryor as a wideout caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. Pryor spent 2017-18 between Washington, Buffalo, and the New York Jets. In 2019, he was injured for the season while closing out the preseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

2012 — WR Josh Gordon, Cleveland Browns

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland used a second-rounder on Gordon, and the talent was undeniable as he caught 50 passes for 805 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie year. In 2013, Gordon followed it up with 87 catches for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns. However, he only played five games total from 2015-17 as he served suspensions for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. The Browns traded Gordon to the New England Patriots in 2018, and he went on to catch 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns. However, he stepped away from the game in late December to focus on his mental health, along with the NFL later stating he had violated their substance abuse policy again. In 2019, Gordon played six games for New England before being waived, and then played another five with the Seattle Seahawks.

2015 — OT Isaiah Battle, St. Louis Rams

(AP Photo)

The Rams used a fifth-rounder to take the Clemson product, but he was never activated in his two seasons with the team. In 2017, he signed a reserve/future contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, who put him on the non-football injury list at the start of training camp, but then traded him to the Seattle Seahawks at the end of the 2017 preseason. After 2018 with the Seahawks, Battled ended up with the Carolina Panthers in 2019. To date, he has yet to be on an active game day roster.

2018 — CB Sam Beal, New York Giants

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com-Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Giants used a third-round pick on the cornerback from Western Michigan. Beal has played in six games for New York through three seasons, collecting 26 combined tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup.

2018 — CB Adonis Alexander, Washington

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander played nine games for Washington his rookie season and picked up four combined tackles. He has not had a game activation since, even though he has been a member of the Los Angeles Rams (2019-20) and San Francisco 49ers (2021) in the process.

2019 — S Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals

Michael Chow-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Arizona drafted Thompson in the fifth-round of the 2019 supplemental from Washington State. Thompson has been doing well with the Cardinals with 20 games played with 76 combined tackles, four pass breakups, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

