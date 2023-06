NFL supplemental draft returns July 11

The NFL will hold a supplemental draft for the first time since 2019. According to Dane Brugler, it has been scheduled for July 11 and, thus far, one player is eligible for it — Purdue receiver Milton Wright.

The supplemental draft, held by the NFL from 1977-2019, was designed to give eligibility to players who would have been eligible for the regular draft earlier in the year but opted not to declare and then had extenuating circumstances. It could be a suspension for the upcoming college season, a coaching change that would change the player’s potential prospects to perform and then be selected in the next draft.

The last player selected in the supplemental draft was Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson in 2019. They used a fifth-round pick to select him out of Washington State after a team violation made him ineligible for the 2019 season.

The Cardinals have selected three players in the supplemental draft.

