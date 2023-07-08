NFL Supplemental draft hopeful Milton Wright fails to impress at workout

After three years off, the NFL Supplemental draft is back on with two wide receivers in the pool of players for NFL teams to bid on. One of those wide players, however, failed to make a positive impression as former Purdue pass catcher Milton Wright flailed at his workout with the event just three days away.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler was kind enough to pass along Wright’s numbers from his workout, and they would register as historically bad if it had happened at the NFL Scouting Combine. Here are the results from Wright’s workout.

40 yard dash

4.69 seconds

10-yard split

1.64 seconds

20-yard split

2.66 seconds

3 cone drill

7.81 seconds

Short shuttle

4.69 seconds

Vertical jump

31 inches

Broad jump

10-foot-0

Total RAS

