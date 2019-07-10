NFL Supplemental Draft history: Josh Gordon among best picks ever originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Want to talk actual diamonds in the rough? Look no further than the NFL Supplemental Draft.

The 2019 Supplemental Draft begins Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET, when a handful of teams will decide whether to take a chance on a handful of college cast-offs.

Here's how it works: Each team "bids" on a player by declaring the round they would draft them, and the team that lists the highest round wins the rights to that player.

The supplemental draft pool features players who didn't enter the traditional NFL Draft due to eligibility, disciplinary or other reasons. The five players in this year's crop are Washington State defensive back Jalen Thompson, West Virginia wide receiver Marcus Simms, Syracuse linebacker Shyheim Cullen, Northland (Minn.) tight end Devonaire Clarington and St. Francis defensive back Bryant Perry.

Only four players have been taken in the supplemental draft in the last seven years, so the prospects of finding real talent here are slim. But there are diamonds in the rough, including one Hall of Famer and a current New England Patriots wide receiver with a Pro Bowl to his name.

Here's a brief history of the best supplemental NFL draft picks, listed in chronological order.