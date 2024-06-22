NFL superstar Maxx Crosby has NCAA field re-named in his honor

Eastern Michigan University was very, very good to current Las Vegas Raiders pass-rushing superstar Maxx Crosby. Not only did Crosby total 20 sacks and 134 total pressures from 2016 through 2018, he also met his wife Rachel, an athletic standout in her own right. Crosby’s performances in college got him drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, and he’s put up 59 sacks and 376 total pressures in his NFL career.

That led to the Raiders giving Crosby a four-year, $96 million contract extension in 2022. This week, the Crosby family gave back to their alma mater.

Eastern Michigan University unveiled “Crosby Field” yesterday, named in honor of Raiders three-time Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby and his wife Rachel. The couple, who met at EMU and were both athletic standouts, made a $1 million donation to the athletic dept. last year. 🎥: @emufb pic.twitter.com/41KMIi2bKo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 22, 2024

With new free-agent signing Christian Wilkins (formerly of the Dolphins) now on the Raiders’ defensive line, Crosby could be primed to have an even better season in 2024 than even the 15-sack, 94-pressure performance he had in 2023.

