NFL superlatives: Who's distinguishing themselves – for better or worse – after four weeks?

With four weeks of regular-season action in the books, things are starting to take shape in the NFL.

Things normally play out like this. NFL coaches often divide the season up into quarters, and many believe that despite laying groundwork in the offseason, training camp and preseason, it really takes about four games for squads to hit their strides.

Now, it’s not exactly the end of the first quarter, as the new expanded 17-game regular season complicates the traditional math. But, it’s close enough to take a stock report.

Hottest start: Arizona Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury entered this season in need of a surge from his squad after last year’s disappointing finish and two underwhelming campaigns. Now, he and Kyler Murray have the Cardinals off to a 4-0 start and stand alone as the last unbeaten team in the league. Arizona owns the most prolific offense in the NFL, averaging 35 points and 440 yards per game. Its defense ranks top 10 in points allowed (21.3 per game) and third-down stop rate, and the Cardinals just delivered an authoritative 37-20 victory over the projected Super Bowl contender Los Angeles Rams.

Now, the question is can they maintain this pace?

Most disappointing start: Indianapolis Colts

A reunion with Frank Reich was supposed to revive Carson Wentz’s career and help the Colts contend for the AFC South title. But the Wentz era has gotten off to a rocky start. From COVID-19 quarantine to a foot injury, the quarterback missed significant chunks of the preseason – and that was before he sprained both of his ankles. His play has been uneven during this four-week stretch of the season and the Colts opened the year 0-3 before getting their first win last week.

Best coaching debut: Brandon Staley

The former University of Dayton quarterback’s rapid rise continues. A head coach for the first time in his life, and in only his fifth season working in the NFL, Staley has the Los Angeles Chargers off to a 3-1 start and first-place standing in the AFC West — yes, the division usually owned by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Staley’s squad upset the Chiefs at home thanks to an impressive offensive display and a defensive performance that forced Patrick Mahomes and Co. into uncharacteristic mistakes. Then, the Chargers followed that up with a convincing win over the then-unbeaten Las Vegas Raiders in prime time.

Players continually praise Staley for his leadership, communication skills, ability to unite and inspire.

Worst coaching debut: Urban Meyer

As if an 0-4 start for the Jacksonville Jaguars wasn’t bad enough, Meyer brought further unwanted scrutiny upon himself after a video surfaced of him with a woman who isn’t his wife in an Ohio bar after he elected not to fly home with his team following a loss last Thursday to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Meyer always carries himself as if he has all the answers, but an absence of success on the field followed by the hypocritical display of a lack of discipline and commitment has damaged his credibility in the locker room.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan said Meyer will have to work hard to regain the respect and trust of the team and its fans. But Meyer’s tenure is off to such a disastrous start on and off the field, that people around the league are wondering if he’ll even make it past this season.

Pleasant surprise free agent: A.J. Green

There was talk that the 11-year veteran wide receiver was done given the injures and drop in production the former Bengals star had experienced in recent years. But a fresh start with the Cardinals has translated into a resurgence for Green. Through four games, Green has 15 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns, including five-catch outings in Weeks 3 and 4. At this pace, Green would have his most productive season since his last Pro Bowl campaign in 2017

Most disappointing free agent: J.J. Watt

The Houston Texans granted the request of the long-time face of their defense and released him this offseason. The Cardinals wound up being the surprising winner of the Watt sweepstakes. But thus far, Watt has yet to look anything like the impact pass-rusher Arizona thought it was getting. The 32-year-old has recorded just seven tackles, no sacks and only three QB hits in four games.

Best newcomer (offense): Ja’Marr Chase

Rookie quarterbacks have gotten off to rough starts. But the fifth overall pick of the draft has shined.

The Bengals appear to have a playmaking duo for years to come now that Joe Burrow, fully recovered from last year's season-ending knee injury, is reunited with favorite college target in Chase.

The rookie wideout has four touchdowns in four games and is averaging 17.5 yards per catch while running routes and beating coverages like a seasoned veteran.

Best newcomer (defense): Micah Parsons

He has some competition for this honor, and many expected Parsons to thrive in the NFL. But when you consider that he’s turning in dominant performances while at times playing out of position to help compensate for the Dallas Cowboys' injuries at pass-rusher, it’s hard to deny Parsons, a natural inside linebacker with 2 ½ sacks off the edge.

Breakout player: Trevon Diggs

The second-year pro has gone from solid cover guy to lockdown ballhawk, racking up five interceptions, a touchdown, eight pass breakups and 13 tackles in just four games.

Diggs ranks among the bright spots on a defense that has shown signs of improvement under new coordinator Dan Quinn, and that individual and collective growth has the Cowboys positioned as an early favorite to win the NFC East.

Biggest dropoff: Ben Roethlisberger

The signs of deterioration surfaced toward the end of last season as his quality of play coincided with Pittsburgh’s collapse after an 11-0 start. But the Steelers had hoped an offseason devoted to improved conditioning and regained health would allow them to get one more decent year out of Big Ben. Instead, he looks old and ineffective, and the Steelers, who were held hostage by his massive contract, are suffering as a result.

Despite Pittsburgh's talent at wide receiver, Roethlisberger has struggled to drive the ball downfield and displayed poor decision-making. The result is an anemic offense, a three-game losing streak and 1-3 record.

The contenders

Familiar faces lead the way: the Chiefs (despite a few hiccups that have placed them in an early hole), Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens (despite some injury woes) and Cleveland Browns all remain in that pack of expected AFC favorites.

The Chargers will make things interesting. Can they hold off a charge by the Chiefs?

The Tennessee Titans have surprisingly struggled out of the gates but have the benefit of playing in an awful division and have time to regroup.

And in the NFC, the Green Bay Packers (now that the Aaron Rodgers drama has faded), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (despite a growing plague of injuries), Rams and Cowboys (thanks largely to Dak Prescott’s comeback) all have the look. With some fine-tuning, any of these four could make a deep playoff run.

The Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks combine with the Rams to make the NFC West the most compelling division in football.

Dark horses

They might not win their division, but the Carolina Panthers just might have a chance to make the playoffs thanks to an already improved defense that just got even more dangerous thanks to the acquisition of Stephon Gilmore and the apparent resurrection of Sam Darnold’s career. Matt Rhule’s squad may have what it takes to block the division-rival New Orleans Saints and other wild-card hopefuls.

And in the AFC, the impressive start by the Raiders makes you wonder if maybe, just maybe, this is the year that Jon Gruden sees his squad finally put it all together.

The Raiders fell to the Chargers for their first loss, but Las Vegas look like a legit squad that could give a lot of playoff hopefuls trouble.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones on Twitter @ByMikeJones.

