NFL Superlatives: Class clown? Worst attendance? We got them here

With the NFL season upon us, it’s time to crack open the yearbook and see what superlatives we have for this year’s class.

CLASS CLOWN: Roger Goodell

Dan Wetzel had all the details of Goodell’s visit to New England on Thursday night, with plenty of Goodell clown-nose shirts and towels in the crowd. It seems like Goodell took it all in stride.

MOST LIKELY TO SUCCEED: Aaron Rodgers

Even if some are making off-the-wall MVP picks, if you had to risk your house on one MVP pick, it would have to be Rodgers. Imagine this: Rodgers dropping back to pass with Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, Ty Montgomery, Randall Cobb and Martellus Bennett running routes. That might be unstoppable.

MOST LIKELY TO BE AN ANALYST NEXT SEASON: Larry Fitzgerald

Unfortunately, it seems Fitzgerald will graduate from the NFL in a year or two. Hopefully he plays for a lot longer but the signs don’t point to that. If he wants a job in television after he retires, he’ll get one easily. And he’ll probably be one of the best in the field right away.

MOST LIKELY TO BE FAMOUS: Dak Prescott

Go check out Pete Thamel’s story on Prescott, who a year ago was still just a rookie replacing Tony Romo. Now he’s a star, and being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys is only going to help his profile grow larger.

CUTEST COUPLE: Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant

Ben Roethlisberger will look out at Brown on one side and Bryant on the other and maybe he puts off retirement a few more years. There’s no better 1-2 punch at receiver in the NFL.

BEST DANCER: Von Miller

We all know Miller has moves. The man brought the Key and Peele “pump” celebration to the NFL (and the comedians paid for his fine). Miller told late-night talk-show host Jimmy Fallon he has something new for this season: The “Sexy T-Rex.”

NFL stars like Russell Wilson, Von Miller, and Antonio Brown show off their new touchdown dances on #FallonTonight. #NFLKickoff2017 pic.twitter.com/lWEi3lz1gw — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) September 8, 2017





MOST POPULAR: David Johnson

That sound you’ll hear each Sunday? The collective cheer from fantasy owners every time Johnson scores for the Arizona Cardinals. At least from the owners who were lucky enough to get the first overall pick.

WORST ATTENDANCE: Ezekiel Elliott

We all know the story. Elliott will play Week 1, then go away for six weeks as he serves a suspension. Unless his court maneuvers keep him on the field as it’s settled in the legal system.

BEST FANS: Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers fans always invade visiting stadiums. This season, as the Steelers have championship hopes, you’ll see even more of them. Especially after the Patriots face-planted in Week 1.

PARTY ANIMAL: Rob Gronkowski

The man picked the University of Arizona because of its pool parties. Legend.

