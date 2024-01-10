NFL Super Wild Card Weekend schedule rankings and predictions

A six-pack

The NFL postseason starts with six games to see which teams will advance to the divisional round. Get ready for three days of football, and if you are looking for Dolphins-Chiefs, start figuring out how to sign up for Peacock.

Here’s how the Super Wild Card Weekend stacks up, plus a crystal ball look into who wins each game

The last is the worst. ESPN/ABC can’t be thrilled to have wound up with this game out of the six-pack. The Eagles are staggering and the Bucs are simply ordinary. It’s the start of a road journey for Philly if it wants to earn a trip to Las Vegas. Not happening, though. Prediction: Bucs 24, Eagles 17

Mike Tomlin will have to come up with an absolute masterpiece to win this one without T.J. Watt. The Bills are surging with a BillsMafia fan base that will surely be a loud group at Highmark Stadium. This has the potential to get ugly fast. Prediction: Bills 31, Steelers 10

The Dolphins have not figured out how to beat strong teams. Don’t see that changing at Arrowhead despite all the struggles the Chiefs have endured. Patrick Mahomes will have a big game and Kansas City will find a way to ruin Tyreek Hill’s chance for revenge. The biggest factor for the Fish? The weather, which is forecasted to be in the singles digits at kickoff. Prediction: Chiefs 27, Dolphins 17

The Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff story has already been told to death. This game is between an overachieving Rams team with playoff experience and the exciting and charming Lions. You can’t underestimate what having players with postseason history means. Prediction: Rams 34, Lions 31

Fascinating matchup between teams no one expected to be in the playoffs at the start of the season. Joe Flacco is on a miraculous resurgence. C.J. Stroud is proving to be a megastar in the making as a rookie. Flacco turns 39 on Jan. 16. Stroud is 22 and was two years old when Flacco began his college career at Pitt in 2003. A battle for the ages. Prediction: Browns 24, Texans 23

This may not be the best matchup on paper but … the Packers and Cowboys have so much history in their rivalry. The postseason games give people goosebumps. It won’t be easy for Green Bay to go into Jerry World and win, but it’s guaranteed this game draws millions — and millions — of eyeballs. Prediction: Cowboys 34, Packers 20

