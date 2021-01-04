NFL Super Wild-Card weekend matchups are set

The trio of AFC and NFC matchups on Super Wild-Card weekend is set, almost.

The question is who will the fifth-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers play from the NFC East. It will either be the Washington Football Team or New York Giants playing host to Tom Brady & Co., depending on what happens in the Sunday nighter between Washington and Philadelphia.

A WFT win and it gets the division crown.

Meanwhile, the other NFC matchups will see Chicago at New Orleans and the Los Angeles Rams at the Seattle Seahawks.

The Saints beat the Bears, 26-23 in the regular season.

The Rams and Seahawks will be going a third round as they are NFC West rivals.

In the AFC, there will be an immediate rematch and third go-round for the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. This one will take place at Heinz Field.

The other two Wild-Card games will see the Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo and the streaking Baltimore Ravens at the AFC South champion Tennessee Titans.

The times and dates will be announced by the league once the NFC East is settled and everything else takes shape with networks.