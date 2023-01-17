NFL super wild card playoffs: Former Vols’ stats

The 2023 NFL super wild card playoff round has concluded.

Former Vols competed during the opening round of the playoffs.

Divisional playoff round games will be contested Jan. 21-22.

The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST (FOX).

VFL Morgan Cox selected to 2023 Pro Bowl

Following the conclusion of the super wild card playoff round, Vols Wire looks at former Tennessee players’ statistics.

Former Vols’ statistics during the NFL super wild card round are listed below.

Trey Smith

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs (first-round BYE)

Darrell Taylor

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Seattle Seahawks (Played, no stats)

Justin Coleman

Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks (Played, no stats)

Alexander Johnson

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks (2 tackles)

Jauan Jennings

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers (2 receptions, 41 receiving yards)

Joshua Palmer

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers (4 receptions, 39 receiving yards)

Theo Jackson

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings (Played, no stats)

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire