NFL super wild card playoffs: Former Vols’ stats
The 2023 NFL super wild card playoff round has concluded.
Former Vols competed during the opening round of the playoffs.
Divisional playoff round games will be contested Jan. 21-22.
The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST (FOX).
Following the conclusion of the super wild card playoff round, Vols Wire looks at former Tennessee players’ statistics.
Former Vols’ statistics during the NFL super wild card round are listed below.
Trey Smith
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs (first-round BYE)
Darrell Taylor
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Seattle Seahawks (Played, no stats)
Justin Coleman
Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks (Played, no stats)
Alexander Johnson
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks (2 tackles)
Jauan Jennings
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers (2 receptions, 41 receiving yards)
Joshua Palmer
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers (4 receptions, 39 receiving yards)
Theo Jackson
George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports
Vikings (Played, no stats)