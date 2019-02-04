NFL: Super Bowl records set on Sunday

Atlanta (AFP) - Sunday's Super Bowl saw a series of NFL records broken as the New England Patriots clinched a sixth championship with a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

- The Patriots tie the Pittsburgh Steelers as the most successful team in NFL history with a sixth Super Bowl win.

- Patriots head coach Bill Belichick equals the record for Super Bowl wins, joining George Halas and Curly Lambeau with six NFL championships.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

- Tom Brady becomes the only player to win six Super Bowls, moving one clear of Hall of Famer Charles Haley, who won five titles.

- Brady, 41, is the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, beating Peyton Manning's mark. Manning was 39 when he led the Denver Broncos to victory over the Carolina Panthers in the 2016 Super Bowl.

- Brady has now played more Super Bowls than any other player, with Sunday marking his ninth appearance. Belichick holds the record for head coach appearances.

- Brady has more passes (392), completions (256), and passing yards (2,838) than any other player in history.

- Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker produced the longest punt in Super Bowl history with his 65-yard monster.