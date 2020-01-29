NFL Super Bowl Mismatch Manifesto

We’re breaking down key matchups for Super Bowl 54 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

This manifesto includes analysis on:

Directional Passer Rating

Yards Per Attempt by Position

Directional Adjusted Line Yards per Rush

WR/CB + TE Snap Rates and Physical Profiles

WR/CB + TE Combined Yards Per Route Run and Targets per Game

The following charts display matchup-specific information meant to highlight the largest mismatches in ever-important facets of football to ultimately gain actionable betting and fantasy takeaways. And, of course, to have fun.

Note: This data is based on what has happened in Weeks 1-17.

Quarterbacks

You may have heard that Patrick Mahomes is a borderline god when it comes to creating big plays out of thin air.

Still, don't let Jimmy Garoppolo's low pass-game volume in the playoffs fool you. Overall, the 49ers (58%) edged out the Chiefs (54%) as the league's best offense in catchable balls on passes thrown at least 20 yards downfield (PFF).

We can calculate how well Mahomes and Jimmy G are set up when throwing to different areas of the field with help from Sharp Football Stats. Pro Football Reference also provides enough information to calculate each offense’s and defense’s yards per attempt to each position.

Combined Directional Passer Rating: The sum of each QB's passer rating to each area of the field and the opposing defense’s passer rating allowed to the same area. A higher number is better for the QB (green), while a lower number is good news for the defense (red).

Combined Position-Specific Yards per Attempt: The sum of each QB's average yards per attempt to each position with the opposing defense’s yards per attempt allowed to the same position. A higher number is better for that position and QB (green), while a lower number could lead to a more definitive defensive advantage (red).

QBs

The 49ers (No. 1) and Chiefs (No. 8) ranked among the league's top-eight offenses in explosive pass play rate. They were nearly just as good on the other side of the ball, as the 49ers (No. 3) and Chiefs (No. 7) again ranked among the league's top units in explosive pass play rate allowed.

Garoppolo might not be the same type of gunslinger as some of the league's other signal callers, but he's certainly been efficient when asked to throw downfield. Overall, Garoppolo surprisingly averaged a league-high 21 yards per attempt on deep balls this season (PFF), but he also threw passes at least 20 yards downfield on a league-low 6.5% of his attempts.

Meanwhile, nobody posted a better QB Rating than Mahomes on passes thrown at least 20 yards downfield among 23 qualified signal callers. Mahomes has thrown 28 TDs against eight interceptions on deep balls over the past two seasons.

Jimmy G joined Drew Brees, Derek Carr, Joe Flacco and Case Keenum as the league's only QBs to average fewer than seven intended air yards per pass attempt (Pro Football Reference). Additionally, the 49ers averaged a league-high 6.6 yards after the catch per completion. Yes, Garoppolo deserves credit for efficiently commanding the league's second-ranked scoring offense. Also yes, he was consistently set up brilliantly from a scheme perspective and often wasn't asked to complete tough throws down the field.

Check out my breakdown on every QB to ever win the Super Bowl for more information on how Jimmy G fits in with past winners.

However, Mahomes also benefited plenty from a heavy dose of "easy throws." Only Devlin Hodges attempted a lower percentage of tight window passes than Mahomes (Next-Gen Stats), while only Jimmy G (6.6) and Ryan Tannehill (6.2) averaged more yards after the catch per completion than Mahomes (6.1) this season.

Both passing games were most effective when attacking the seams of opposing defenses. A large part of this is obviously thanks to consistently incredible play from George Kittle and Travis Kelce, who are the perfect TEs to have in the first Super Bowl in awhile that won't feature Rob Gronkowski.

The RB position appears to be the potential x-factor when comparing how these passing games might perform. The Chiefs were a bottom-four defense in targets, receptions, yards and TDs allowed to opposing backfields this season, where as the 49ers were a top-four defense in each of these categories.

Mahomes usually feeds Damien Williams at least one target per game off of a wheel route, so the likes of Kwon Alexander (PFF's No. 9 LB in coverage) and Fred Warner (No. 11) will need to continue to play at an elite level.

None of the 49ers' talented RBs were overly brilliant as receivers this season when it came to winning one-on-one matchups. Rather, Shanahan consistently dialed up a number of well-designed screens and routes into the flat that routinely left defenses outnumbered. This strategy fits right in with the 49ers' quick-hitting passing game; Garoppolo was one of just seven QBs to average fewer than 2.5 seconds to release.

The Chiefs certainly benefited from getting DL Chris Jones (calf) back in action. Overall, he finished the regular season as PFF's No. 6 overall interior defender among 83 qualified players. DE Frank Clark (4 sacks in the playoffs) will also need to continue to wreck havoc in order to disrupt the timing of the 49ers' quick-throw passing game.

Mahomes (No. 4) posted a top-five QB Rating while under pressure among 38 qualified signal callers. Garoppolo (No. 14) wasn't quite as efficient.

Further complicating matters is the reality that shutting down the Chiefs' plethora of talented receivers is only the first step in containing Mahomes. Only Lamar Jackson (11) and Tannehill (11) averaged more yards per rush on scrambles than Mahomes (9.3) among all QBs with at least 10 rush attempts on non-designed runs this season (Pro Football Reference).

It remains to be seen if Tyreek Hill and company will be able to take the top off of this secondary. The lack of a deep-ball threat was fairly common against the 49ers this season. No defense posted a lower average depth of target when targeted as a defender (Pro Football Reference).

Both the 49ers (No. 3) and Chiefs (No. 9) boasted a top-10 defense in pressures per dropback this season.

"Havoc" is mostly a college football stat, but it can still be applied to the NFL. The metric is compiled by: (TFL + FF + INT + PD + Pressures)/Plays. The 49ers (No. 2) graded out significantly better in this metric than the Chiefs (No. 22).

The 49ers defensive line boasts an embarrassment of riches when it comes to top-tier pass rushers. Each of DeForest Buckner (No. 10), Dee Ford (No. 3), Nick Bosa (No. 6) and Arik Armstead (No. 29) received favorable rankings at their respective positions from PFF when it came to pass-rushing productivity this season.

Bosa was the clear leader of the group. The No. 2 overall pick from the 2019 NFL draft didn't waste anytime in establishing himself as one of the league's best pass rushers, as only Za'Darius Smith (93), Danielle Hunter (88), Cameron Jordan (83), Shaq Barrett (82) and T.J. Watt (81) finished the season with more pressures than Bosa (80).

What makes their dominance even more special is the reality that the 49ers rarely need to send extra help in order to get to the QB. Overall, San Fran blitzed on just 20.9% of their opponent's dropbacks -- the fourth-lowest mark in the league. Mahomes has been much more dangerous against the blitz (10.36 AY/A, 119 QB Rating) than against normal rushes (9 AY/A, 107.5 QB Rating) throughout his career (Pro Football Reference).

Running Backs

49ers RB Tevin Coleman (dislocated shoulder) wasn't able to practice last week, but Shanahan hasn't ruled out the RB just yet. Either way, Coleman figures to be functioning at less than 100% come Sunday, meaning Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida could be relied on more than ever. Jeff Wilson could be active if Coleman is ultimately unable to suit up.

Be sure to monitor our Super Bowl Injury Dashboard for daily practice participation along with estimated and official game statuses for every injured player.

And then we have the Chiefs, who have allowed Damien Williams to simply dominated usage in recent weeks. Overall, Williams (120 snaps) has easily out snapped both Darwin Thompson (12) and LeSean McCoy (1).

We can calculate where the 49ers’ and Chiefs’ offensive lines hold the best advantages against their opponent’s defensive line with help from the fine folks at Football Outsiders — specifically, their adjusted line yards per rush metric, which takes all RB carries and assigns responsibility to the offensive line based on an opponent-adjusted set of variables.

Combined Directional Adjusted Line Yards per Rush: The sum of an offensive line’s adjusted line yards per rush to a certain area of the line and the opposing defense’s adjusted line yards allowed per rush to the same area. A higher number (green) is good for RBs, while a lower number (red) indicates that matchup’s offense could have some trouble running the ball.

SB AJDLY

Much like these passing games, every RB on either offense benefits mightily from consistently well-designed plays. Both the 49ers (No. 6) and Chiefs (No. 7) were among the league's best offenses in yards before contact per rush.

Only the Ravens (56% run-play rate) were more reliant on the ground game than the 49ers (49%) during the regular season. They're set up brilliantly against a Chiefs Defense that allowed the fourth-most yards per carry and ranked 28th in adjusted line yards allowed per rush.

Still, most of the league's better defenses were stronger against the pass than the run. This holds true for the 49ers (No. 2 in DVOA vs. the pass, No. 11 vs. the run) as well as the Chiefs (No. 6 and No. 29).

Defenses that are 'better' against the pass than the run tend to also be superior overall units compared to the opposite. The correlation between a defense's pass DVOA rank with overall DVOA rank (+0.88) and yards per play rank (+0.73) is much stronger than their run rank (+0.62 and +0.65).

The 49ers rank 10th in adjusted line yards over both right tackle and right end; the Chiefs Defense ranks 32nd and 27th against those respective runs. Still, adding Terrell Suggs to the front-seven has been a godsend for this rush defense. The likes of David Montgomery (13-57-0), Melvin Gordon (14-46-1), Carlos Hyde (13-44-0) and Derrick Henry (19-69-1) have each largely been shut down over the Chiefs' last four games.

Coach Kyle Shanahan has enabled each of the team's backs to explosive seasons thanks to his RB-friendly scheme. PFF's Breakaway % metric denotes which runners earn the highest (and lowest) percentage of their yardage on big plays. Among 60 RBs: Matt Breida (No. 2), Raheem Mostert (No. 8) and Tevin Coleman (No. 11) each rank highly.

The question is who will be featured this Sunday. It's been a bit of a hot-hand approach all season, with Mostert (82% snaps) most recently playing a near every-down role on his way to racking up 226 total yards and four TDs in the NFC Championship. Things were a bit more split up when Coleman was out in Weeks 2-3, as Mostert (56 snaps) just narrowly out played Breida (53).

Look for Mostert to work as the offense's clear-cut RB1. Still, Breida is too good to be fully relegated to the bench. Expect the 49ers to give their talented backup RB at least a touch or two in order to give Mostert a breather.

The 49ers allowed at least 100 rushing yards in 12-of-16 regular season games, but have since won consecutive battles against Dalvin Cook (9-18-0) and Aaron Jones (12-56-1). Part of the success is undoubtedly due to the defense getting healthier, as difference-makers like S Jaquiski Tartt, LB Kwon Alexander and DE Dee Ford have all been back in action and playing at a high level in recent weeks.

The only real weakness of this 49ers defense is tackling ability, as they ranked just 21st in missed tackle rate during the regular season. Meanwhile, this was largely the strength of the Chiefs (No. 7).

Damien Williams will need to expose this potential issue if the Chiefs want to #EstablishTheRun with any sort of success. The good news is Williams certainly seems qualified to get the job done; he posted the fourth-best Elusive Rating among 61 qualified RBs this season (PFF).

It wouldn't be surprising to see most of Kansas City's success come behind stud RT Mitchell Schwartz. Overall, he's ranked No. 7 and No. 8 in run blocking among all full-time tackles over the past two seasons (PFF).

Wide Receivers

Mecole Hardman (40% snaps in AFC Championship) just barely worked ahead of Demarcus Robinson (37%) the last time we saw the Chiefs' offense in action. Still, Hardman's involvement in the offense has been more as a speedy jet-sweep threat than a truly-ingrained WR.

Ultimately, No. 2 TE Blake Bell (44%) was on the field more often than either Hardman or Robinson

Neither Kendrick Bourne (25% snaps in NFC Championship) nor Richie James (9%) found themselves on the field for many snaps the last time we saw this 49ers offense. That's life as a WR on a team that regularly utilizes FB Kyle Juszczyk (73%) as well as backup TEs Levine Toilolo (27%) and Ross Dwelley (15%).

We can determine where each receiver will line up, as well as which CB they’ll see the most of with help from the snap counts provided by PFF. Note that neither defenses are expected to utilize shadow coverage, and each of coach Kyle Shanahan and Andy Reid have made a habit of moving their WRs all over the formation.

We’ll also use PFF to compare each receiver and defender’s respective yards per route run and yards allowed per cover snap. NFL.com provides each receiver and CB's height, weight and 40-yard dash time from the NFL combine, while DraftScout.com provides pro-day numbers.

Snap Percentage: Each receiver’s respective percentage of snaps spent as the offense’s left, slot or right WR, along with each CB's respective percentage of snaps spent covering the offense’s left, slot or right WR.

Physical: Each player’s respective height (inches), weight (pounds) and 40-yard dash (seconds). The players with the biggest advantages are denoted in green, while those facing a mismatch are in red.

Production: Each receiver's respective targets per game, along with each CB's respective number of times targeted per game. Then each receiver’s yards per route run (YPRR) along with their opposing defender’s yards allowed per cover snap rate. A higher number (green) is better for the receiver, and a lower number (red) is better for the defender.

First, the Chiefs WRs:

KC WR

Mahomes has posted the following target distribution during the playoffs: Travis Kelce (16 targets), Sammy Watkins (12), Damien Williams (12), Tyreek Hill (11), Demarcus Robinson (6), Mecole Hardman (5), Blake Bell (2), Darwin Thompson (1), Deon Yelder (1) and Anthony Sherman (1).

Watkins' emergence in the playoffs has been a bit of a surprise to say the least. After being a gym class hero in Week 1 with a 9-198-3 line, the Chiefs' extremely-well paid No. 2 WR failed to reach 70 yards in a game until the playoffs. Give the man credit for catching 9-of-12 targets for 190 yards and a score against the Texans and Titans, although his 60-yard TD in the AFC Championship was largely the result of a busted coverage.

Obviously Hill is the straw that stirs the drink of this Chiefs Offense when they're firing on all cylinders. He caught 5-of-7 targets for 67 yards and a pair of TDs in the team's AFC Championship win over the Titans. The 49ers managed to hold Hill to a pedestrian 2-51-0 line on five targets last season, although it's worth noting that Sherman was fairly close to being a burn victim had Mahomes not under thrown his No. 1 WR.

It'd make sense if the Chiefs tried to increase Hardman's role against the 49ers' somewhat slow-footed CBs. The Chiefs' rookie certainly made his presence felt this season, racking up six reception TDs and nine catches of at least 20 yards on just 41 targets. Nobody in the league had a higher "playmaker" rate if we weight TDs and explosive plays and then divide against total touches.

Overall, I determined Hardman is the single-most electric playmaker in Super Bowl 54.

Like Watkins, Robinson (6-172-2 in Week 2) largely had one massive early-season performance before going quiet during the regular season. There's always a chance he picks the Super Bowl as his moment to bust out of this slump, but his ability to win 50/50 balls will certainly be tested on the outside against the 49ers' plus-sized CBs.

The 49ers narrowly edged the Patriots as the league's single-best pass defense, ranking among the league's top-three units in net yards allowed per attempt (No. 1), explosive pass-play rate allowed (No. 3) and pass defense DVOA (No. 2) during the regular season.

Still, Richard Sherman (PFF's No. 1 CB) doesn't move around the formation, so TyFreak could match up against Emmanuel Moseley (No. 34) and K'Waun Williams (No. 9) whenever the Chiefs please. Get your popcorn ready.

Next, the 49ers WRs:

SF WR

Jimmy G's target distribution during the playoffs has been as follows: Deebo Samuel (9), Kendrick Bourne (6), George Kittle (6), Emmanuel Sanders (3) and Raheem Mostert (2).

It's unclear if the Chiefs boast the type of run defense that will be able to force the 49ers to throw the ball. An even scarier thought is the reality that Shanahan has hardly had to show his hand to this point when it comes to well-designed shot plays down the field due to the offense's overwhelming success on the ground.

Shanahan has shown a passion for getting Samuel involved as a ball carrier. Overall, the 49ers' stud second-round rookie converted his 14 rush attempts into 159 yards and a trio of scores.

Even more impressive was Samuel's ability to efficiently thrive as a receiver, as he ranked among the league's top-15 talents in both yards per target (No. 10) and yards per route run (No. 15). Only A.J. Brown (8.8) averaged more yards after the catch per reception than Samuel (8.5). His 25 broken tackles in 2019 trailed only Lamar Jackson (42) among all non-RBs (PFF).

Emmanuel Sanders hasn't caught more than three passes in a game since Week 14. And yet, he's remained an incredibly important part of the offense. 26-of-38 (68%) of Sanders' receptions with the 49ers have gone for first downs, and the 32-year-old WR has managed to snag all four of his catchable deep balls for 163 yards and a score since joining San Fran in Week 8.

Bourne caught all five of his targets inside the 10-yard line during the regular season ... and score five times. He then added a three-yard TD in the 49ers' Divisional Round win over the Vikings. The 49ers' slot WR is hardly a physical specimen, but Shanahan has proven willing to feed him the ball when it matters most.

Tight Ends

The Super Bowl might just feature the league's two-best TEs. At the very least, Travis Kelce and George Kittle are two of the most-valuable players in the entire league, regardless of position. The ability to function as both a high-level receiver and blocker is the ultimate chess piece in the modern NFL, as there simply aren't many defenders in the league capable of matching up with these types of talents.

We're truly witnessing the golden age of the TE position when it comes to receiving production. The last three Super Bowls alone will have featured the position's No. 1 (Rob Gronkowski), No. 2 (Kelce), No. 3 (Kittle) and No. 7 (Zach Ertz) TEs in career receiving yards per game ever.

Now let's breakdown arguably the two most-versatile offensive playmakers in Super Bowl 54.

Snap Percentage: Each TE's respective percentage of snaps spent in line, in the slot or out wide, along with each safety's respective percentage of snaps spent in the box or at free safety, in the slot or out wide.

Physical: Each player’s respective height (inches), weight (pounds) and 40-yard dash (seconds). The players with the biggest advantages are denoted in green, while those facing a mismatch are in red.

Production: Each TE's respective targets per game, along with each safety's respective number of times targeted per game. The sum of each TE's yards per route run (YPRR) along with their opposing defender’s yards allowed per cover snap rate.

First we'll take a look at Kelce:

Kelce

Kelce's start to the playoffs has been exhilarating to say the least, as he's caught 13-of-16 targets for 164 yards and three scores in eight quarters of postseason action.

He's been nothing short of remarkable since teaming up with Mahomes last season, as only Michael Thomas (3,130), Julio Jones (3,071), DeAndre Hopkins (2,737) and Mike Evans (2,681) have more receiving yards than Kelce (2,565) since 2018.

2019 marked the fourth straight season that Kelce finished as fantasy's overall PPR TE1.

The 49ers have been sound more times than not against the TE position this season. Still, each of Tyler Higbee (9-104-0), Jared Cook (2-64-2), Jacob Hollister (8-62-1), Jimmy Graham (4-59-0) and Mark Andrews (3-50-1) managed to reach 50 yards against the league's best secondary.

The Chiefs' willingness to keep Damien Williams involved in the passing game could occupy the 49ers LBs, theoretically leading to Ward (PFF's No. 15 ranked safety in coverage) and Tartt (No. 47) being more involved than usual against the TE position.

Kelce didn't have a problem against this defense last season, catching 8-of-10 targets for 114 scoreless yards.

Next let's take a look at Kittle:

Kittle

Kitle is already redefining what the modern TE is capable of achieving, as he set PFF's 10-year record for most yards per route run in 2019 with 3.1.

Kittle's season would've been even bigger if he didn't have a league-high three TDs nullified by penalty. His ability to dominate in all areas of the game was absolutely staggering throughout the year.