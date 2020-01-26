NFL Super Bowl Injury Dashboard

Ian Hartitz
Rotoworld

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor from the 49ers and Chiefs.

  • Tevin Coleman (dislocated shoulder) wasn't able to practice last week, but coach Kyle Shanahan hasn't ruled out the RB just yet. Either way, Coleman figures to be functioning at less than 100% come Sunday, meaning Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida could be relied on more than ever. Jeff Wilson could be active if Coleman is ultimately unable to suit up.

  • Each of TE Travis Kelce (knee), Morris Claiborne (shoulder), LeSean McCoy (illness) and Chris Jones (calf) are fully expected to suit up Sunday. Kelce and Jones are obviously game-changing talents, but it's unlikely we see much of Claiborne or Shady as long as the team doesn't incur any further injuries. The Chiefs have rolled with Stefen Wisniewski over Andrew Wylie (ankle) at left guard over the past month.

The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all eight team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".

Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.

Super Bowl

Tm

Pos

Injury

Tm Status

RW Status

M

Tu

W

Th

F

Travis Kelce

KAN

TE

Knee

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Morris Claiborne

KAN

CB

Shoulder

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

LeSean McCoy

KAN

RB

Illness

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Jones

KAN

DL

Calf

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Andrew Wylie

KAN

LG

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Xavier Williams

KAN

DT

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Juan Thornhill

KAN

S

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Spencer Ware

KAN

RB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Okafor

KAN

DE

Chest

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Darrel Williams

KAN

RB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Emmanuel Ogbah

KAN

DE

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Martinas Rankin

KAN

RG

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Breeland Speaks

KAN

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Kemp

KAN

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Henne

KAN

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Reaser

KAN

DB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tevin Coleman

SFO

RB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kentavius Street

SFO

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jullian Taylor

SFO

DT

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

DJ Jones

SFO

DT

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marquise Goodwin

SFO

WR

Knee, foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Weston Richburg

SFO

C

Knee, ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ronald Blair

SFO

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Hurd

SFO

WR

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Taylor

SFO

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kentavius Street

SFO

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jerick McKinnon

SFO

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Shon Coleman

SFO

T

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Harris

SFO

DB

Groin

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

