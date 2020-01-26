NFL Super Bowl Injury Dashboard
The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.
You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor from the 49ers and Chiefs.
Tevin Coleman (dislocated shoulder) wasn't able to practice last week, but coach Kyle Shanahan hasn't ruled out the RB just yet. Either way, Coleman figures to be functioning at less than 100% come Sunday, meaning Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida could be relied on more than ever. Jeff Wilson could be active if Coleman is ultimately unable to suit up.
Each of TE Travis Kelce (knee), Morris Claiborne (shoulder), LeSean McCoy (illness) and Chris Jones (calf) are fully expected to suit up Sunday. Kelce and Jones are obviously game-changing talents, but it's unlikely we see much of Claiborne or Shady as long as the team doesn't incur any further injuries. The Chiefs have rolled with Stefen Wisniewski over Andrew Wylie (ankle) at left guard over the past month.
The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all eight team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".
Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.
Super Bowl
Tm
Pos
Injury
Tm Status
RW Status
M
Tu
W
Th
F
KAN
TE
Knee
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
CB
Shoulder
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RB
Illness
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
Chris Jones
KAN
DL
Calf
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LG
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DT
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
S
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DE
Chest
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DE
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RG
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DJ Jones
SFO
DT
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Knee, foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
C
Knee, ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
T
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DB
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-