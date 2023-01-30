NFL Super Bowl betting: Eagles-Chiefs sees massive line movement as 69% of money pours in on Philly

Eagles bettors are expecting they'll experience a nice Super Bowl night, as 69% of the early money at BetMGM is counting on Philadelphia to cover the spread against the Kansas City Chiefs. Sixty-eight percent of the moneyline handle is also riding on Philly to win straight up in a game that pits brother versus brother, Andy Reid versus his old team, and Eagles fans versus greased poles.

Fly, Eagles line

Minutes after Kansas City defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the stadium formerly known as Burrowhead, the Chiefs opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Eagles. It took less than an hour for that line to swing heavily towards Philadelphia, which was quickly established as 2.5-point favorites. By Monday morning, the spread settled at Eagles -2.

If Philadelphia remains the favorite when the Super Bowl kicks off, it will be the 10th time in Patrick Mahomes' 94-game career that the Chiefs are underdogs. Mahomes is 7-1-1 against the spread and 6-3 straight up when the opposition is favored.

Chiefs hobbling into the big game

The last time Kansas City appeared in the Super Bowl, they were missing 80% of the starters on their offensive line. That ended up playing a significant role in their 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Two years later, a spate of injuries affecting their skill positions and top cornerback threaten to derail them once again.

Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Jaguars in the divisional round, which caused him to spend much of Sunday night's game hopping around on one leg.

Three of the Chiefs' top four receivers were knocked out of the championship round with various injuries. Kadarius Toney (ankle) played 6% of offensive snaps, Mecole Hardman (pelvis) logged 22%, and Juju Smith-Schuster (knee) recorded 45% before leaving the game. This left Kansas City with a wideout rotation of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, rookie Skyy Moore, and Marcus Kemp, who had four career receptions since entering the league in 2017.

Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is in concussion protocol after suffering an injury on the fourth play of the Bengals game.

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference and StatMuse.