NFL Super Bowl 2024 Guide: When is it, how to watch, half-time show and latest odds

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won last year's Super Bowl - Getty Images/Christian Petersen

The NFL play-offs are underway meaning the biggest sports event in the 2024 calendar – Super Bowl LVIII – is fast approaching.

This year’s game takes place in Las Vegas, when millions of eyes from around the world will be fixed on the two teams battling it out for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

We have four playoff rounds to get through before we get to the big game on February 11. Here, Telegraph Sport gives you the rundown on all the key information ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

When is Super Bowl 2024?

Super Bowl LVIII will be played on Sunday, February 11 2024.

Due to the addition of a game to the NFL regular season, the Super Bowl has been pushed out of its usual slot on the first Sunday in February.

When does Super Bowl 2024 start?

In the UK, this means the kick-off will be at 11.30pm. In the US, the game will start at 3.30pm PST, which is a 6.30pm kick on the east coast.

Due to the Super Bowl being played in Las Vegas, the start will be earlier than usual due to the need for it to fall into the primetime viewing slot on the east coast.

Where is Super Bowl 2024 being played?

For the first time in NFL history the Super Bowl takes place in Las Vegas.

Allegiant Stadium – the home of the Las Vegas Raiders – is the host venue, just three years after it first opened its doors in September 2020.

The stadium cost $1.9 billion to construct and boasts a regular capacity of 65,000. However, that number can expand for big events, meaning the capacity for the Super Bowl will likely exceed 70,000.

Exterior view prior to the Preseason Friendlymatch between AC Milan and FC Barcelona at Allegiant Stadium on August 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada

A general view of the field shows the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 21-17

How do I watch Super Bowl 2024?

This year sees the start of an updated 11-year contract between the NFL and the four main broadcasters in the US which will see the game pass between each in a rotation.

CBS will be the host broadcaster in the US this year, with the game also being streamed on Paramount+. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be the likely commentary duo.

In the UK, Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast free-to-air on ITV1 and online via ITVX. Paid subscribers of Sky Sports will also get coverage, while TalkSport will cover the game on radio.

Who is performing the half-time show?

After Rihanna’s superb performance at Super Bowl LVII, all eyes will be on another incredible show in Las Vegas.

This year, R&B megastar Usher will be the man trusted to entertain Allegiant Stadiumand the millions watching around the world during half-time.

Usher’s new album, Coming Home, will reportedly be released on February 11 – the same day as the Super Bowl.

Who won the Super Bowl in 2023?

Last year’s Super Bowl saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP.

Who will play in Super Bowl 2024?

The Super Bowl marks the conclusion of the NFL play-offs following the end of the 18-week regular season.

A total of 14 teams qualified for the play-offs, with the top two seeds in the AFC and the NFC (the two NFL conferences) receiving a bye in the first round of the play-offs.

NFL Play-off bracket

AFC seedings

NFC seedings

NFL play-off schedule and results

Wild-card round

Saturday, January 13, 2024

AFC wild-card – Cleveland Browns 14 Houston Texans 45

AFC wild-card – Miami Dolphins 7 Kansas City Chiefs 26

Sunday, January, 14, 2024

NFC wild-card – Green Bay Packers 48 Dallas Cowboys 32

NFC wild-card – Los Angeles Rams 24 Detroit Lions 23

Monday, January 15

AFC wild-card – Pittsburgh Steelers 31 Buffalo Bills 17

NFC Wild-card - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32 Philadelphia Eagles 9

Divisional round

Saturday, January 20

AFC divisional – Houston Texans 10 Baltimore Ravens 34

NFC divisional – Green Bay Packers 21 San Francisco 49ers 24

Sunday, January 21

NFC divisional – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 Detroit Lions 31

AFC divisional – Kansas City Chiefs 27 Buffalo Bills 24

Conference-championship round

Sunday, January 28

AFC Championship Game – Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens 3pm EST (CBS)/8pm GMT (Sky Sports)

NFC Championship Game – Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers 6:30pm EST (FOX)/11.30pm GMT (Sky Sports)

Super Bowl LVIII

Sunday, February 11

AFC Champion vs NFC Champion - 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

What are the latest Super Bowl odds?

San Francisco 49ers 5/4

Baltimore Ravens 2/1

Kansas City Chiefs 3/1

Detroit Lions 15/2

Odds correct as of January 22

Previous winners

Previous MVPs

What is the Vince Lombardi trophy?

The trophy has been awarded to every Super Bowl winner since 1967 and is named in honour of Vince Lombardi – the legendary coach of the Green Bay Packers who won the first two Super Bowls.

