NFL Super Bowl 2024 Guide: When is it, how to watch, half-time show and latest odds

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won last year's Super Bowl - Getty Images/Christian Petersen

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet in Super Bowl LVIII on February 11.

Both teams won their respective playoff championship games to make it to the biggest game in the sporting calendar, this year held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where they will battle it out for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

The Chiefs are looking to become back-to-back champions for the the first time in their history, while the 49ers make return to the Super Bowl for the first time since losing to the Chiefs in Miami in 2020

You can catch up with the results of the four playoff rounds, as well as all the information on the Super Bowl, below.

When is Super Bowl 2024?

Super Bowl LVIII will be played on Sunday, February 11 2024.

Due to the addition of a game to the NFL regular season, the Super Bowl has been pushed out of its usual slot on the first Sunday in February.

When does Super Bowl 2024 start?

In the UK, this means the kick-off will be at 11.30pm. In the US, the game will start at 3.30pm PST, which is a 6.30pm kick on the east coast.

Due to the Super Bowl being played in Las Vegas, the start will be earlier than usual due to the need for it to fall into the primetime viewing slot on the east coast.

Where is Super Bowl 2024 being played?

For the first time in NFL history the Super Bowl takes place in Las Vegas.

Allegiant Stadium – the home of the Las Vegas Raiders – is the host venue, just three years after it first opened its doors in September 2020.

The stadium cost $1.9 billion to construct and boasts a regular capacity of 65,000. However, that number can expand for big events, meaning the capacity for the Super Bowl will likely exceed 70,000.

Exterior view prior to the Preseason Friendlymatch between AC Milan and FC Barcelona at Allegiant Stadium on August 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada

A general view of the field shows the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 21-17

How do I watch Super Bowl 2024?

This year sees the start of an updated 11-year contract between the NFL and the four main broadcasters in the US which will see the game pass between each in a rotation.

CBS will be the host broadcaster in the US this year, with the game also being streamed on Paramount+. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be the likely commentary duo.

In the UK, Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast free-to-air on ITV1 and online via ITVX. Paid subscribers of Sky Sports will also get coverage, while TalkSport will cover the game on radio.

Who is performing the half-time show?

After Rihanna’s superb performance at Super Bowl LVII, all eyes will be on another incredible show in Las Vegas.

This year, R&B megastar Usher will be the man trusted to entertain Allegiant Stadiumand the millions watching around the world during half-time.

Usher’s new album, Coming Home, will reportedly be released on February 11 – the same day as the Super Bowl.

Who won the Super Bowl in 2023?

Last year’s Super Bowl saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP.

Who will play in Super Bowl 2024?

The Super Bowl marks the conclusion of the NFL play-offs following the end of the 18-week regular season.

A total of 14 teams qualified for the play-offs, with the top two seeds in the AFC and the NFC (the two NFL conferences) receiving a bye in the first round of the play-offs.

NFL play-off schedule and results

Wild-card round

Saturday, January 13, 2024

AFC wild-card – Cleveland Browns 14 Houston Texans 45

AFC wild-card – Miami Dolphins 7 Kansas City Chiefs 26

Sunday, January, 14, 2024

Monday, January 15

Divisional round

Saturday, January 20

AFC divisional – Houston Texans 10 Baltimore Ravens 34

NFC divisional – Green Bay Packers 21 San Francisco 49ers 24

Sunday, January 21

NFC divisional – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 Detroit Lions 31

AFC divisional – Kansas City Chiefs 27 Buffalo Bills 24

Conference-championship round

Sunday, January 28

AFC championship Game – Kansas City Chiefs 17 Baltimore Ravens 10

NFC championship Game – Detroit Lions 31 San Francisco 49ers 34

Super Bowl LVIII

Sunday, February 11

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs – 6:30pm EST (CBS)/11.30pm GMT (Sky/ITV1)

What are the latest Super Bowl odds?

San Francisco 49ers 5/6

Kansas City Chiefs evens

Odds correct as of January 29

Previous winners

Previous MVPs

What is the Vince Lombardi trophy?

The trophy has been awarded to every Super Bowl winner since 1967 and is named in honour of Vince Lombardi – the legendary coach of the Green Bay Packers who won the first two Super Bowls.

