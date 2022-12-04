NFL Sunday Week 13: Schedule, broadcast info, live updates, stats, results and more
The NFL's Week 13 Sunday slate features some notable reunions and plenty of playoff and draft order implications. In Sunday's six-game early wave most of the country will see the New York Jets visit the Minnesota Vikings on CBS and the Tennessee Titans facing their former wide receiver A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX.
In the late wave, everyone except for the Oregon and California coastal markets will see the Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC championship game rematch on CBS, while FOX's 49ers vs. Dolphins matchup (featuring Mike McDaniel's return to Santa Clara) will be seen in the Atlanta, Baltimore, Buffalo, Cleveland, Denver, Houston Minneapolis, Phoenix and Pittsburgh markets in addition to the Bay Area and Miami.
Sunday's early slate
Jets (7-4) at Vikings (9-2), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Box score, live stats
Titans (7-4) at Eagles (10-1), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Box score, live stats
Commanders (7-5) at Giants (7-4), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Box score, live stats
Broncos (3-8) at Ravens (7-4), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Box score, live stats
Jaguars (4-7) at Lions (4-7), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Box score, live stats
Steelers (4-7) at Falcons (5-7), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Box score, live stats
Browns (4-7) at Texans (1-9-1), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Box score, live stats
Sunday's late slate
Dolphins (8-3) at 49ers (7-4), 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX | Box score, live stats
Seahawks (6-5) at Rams (3-8), 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX | Box score, live stats
Chiefs (9-2) at Bengals (7-4), 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS | Box score, live stats
Chargers (6-5) at Raiders (4-7), 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS | Box score, live stats
Sunday Night Football
Colts (4-7-1) at Cowboys (8-3), 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC | Box score, live stats
Bye weeks: Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers.