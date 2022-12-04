NFL Sunday Week 13: Schedule, broadcast info, live updates, stats, results and more

The NFL's Week 13 Sunday slate features some notable reunions and plenty of playoff and draft order implications. In Sunday's six-game early wave most of the country will see the New York Jets visit the Minnesota Vikings on CBS and the Tennessee Titans facing their former wide receiver A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX.

In the late wave, everyone except for the Oregon and California coastal markets will see the Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC championship game rematch on CBS, while FOX's 49ers vs. Dolphins matchup (featuring Mike McDaniel's return to Santa Clara) will be seen in the Atlanta, Baltimore, Buffalo, Cleveland, Denver, Houston Minneapolis, Phoenix and Pittsburgh markets in addition to the Bay Area and Miami.

Sunday's early slate

Jets (7-4) at Vikings (9-2), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Box score, live stats

Titans (7-4) at Eagles (10-1), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Box score, live stats

Commanders (7-5) at Giants (7-4), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Box score, live stats

Broncos (3-8) at Ravens (7-4), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Box score, live stats

Jaguars (4-7) at Lions (4-7), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Box score, live stats

Steelers (4-7) at Falcons (5-7), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Box score, live stats

Browns (4-7) at Texans (1-9-1), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Box score, live stats

Sunday's late slate

Dolphins (8-3) at 49ers (7-4), 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX | Box score, live stats

Seahawks (6-5) at Rams (3-8), 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX | Box score, live stats

Chiefs (9-2) at Bengals (7-4), 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS | Box score, live stats

Chargers (6-5) at Raiders (4-7), 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS | Box score, live stats

Sunday Night Football

Colts (4-7-1) at Cowboys (8-3), 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC | Box score, live stats

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys host the Colts on 'Sunday Night Football.' (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Bye weeks: Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers.