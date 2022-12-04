NFL Sunday Week 13: Lamar Jackson, Jimmy Garoppolo go down with injuries; Cowboys take on Colts
The NFL's Week 13 Sunday slate features some notable reunions and plenty of playoff and draft order implications.
In the late wave, everyone except for the Oregon and California coastal markets will see the Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC championship game rematch on CBS, while FOX's 49ers vs. Dolphins matchup (featuring Mike McDaniel's return to Santa Clara) will be seen in the Atlanta, Baltimore, Buffalo, Cleveland, Denver, Houston Minneapolis, Phoenix and Pittsburgh markets in addition to the Bay Area and Miami.
Sunday's early slate
Eagles 35, Titans 10 | Box score
Treylon Burks holds on for spectacular TD catch despite violent blow to the head
A.J. Brown bullies his way to first of 2 TDs in revenge game vs. Titans
Ravens 10, Broncos 9 | Box score
Browns 27, Texans 14 | Box score, live stats
Deshaun Watson has miserable first half in return from sexual-misconduct investigation and suspension
Packers 28, Bears 19 | Box score
The Bears are no longer the NFL's winningest franchise for the first time in 101 years
Aaron Rodgers once again teases Bears fans, calls Soldier Field his 'second home'
Vikings 27, Jets 22 | Box score
Giants 20, Commanders 20 | Box score
Steelers 19, at Falcons 16 | Box score
Lions 40, Jaguars 14 | Box score
Sunday's late slate
49ers 33, Dolphins 17 | Box score
Jimmy Garoppolo out for season after injuring foot vs. Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa commits 3 turnovers as Dolphins lose to Brock Purdy's 49ers
Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 | Box score
Seahawks 27, Rams 23 | Box score
Raiders 27, Chargers 20 | Box score
Sunday Night Football
Colts (4-7-1) at Cowboys (8-3), 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC | Box score, live stats
Bye weeks: Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers.