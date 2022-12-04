1

NFL Sunday Week 13: Lamar Jackson, Jimmy Garoppolo go down with injuries; Cowboys take on Colts

The NFL's Week 13 Sunday slate features some notable reunions and plenty of playoff and draft order implications.

In the late wave, everyone except for the Oregon and California coastal markets will see the Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC championship game rematch on CBS, while FOX's 49ers vs. Dolphins matchup (featuring Mike McDaniel's return to Santa Clara) will be seen in the Atlanta, Baltimore, Buffalo, Cleveland, Denver, Houston Minneapolis, Phoenix and Pittsburgh markets in addition to the Bay Area and Miami.

Sunday's early slate

Eagles 35, Titans 10 | Box score

Ravens 10, Broncos 9 | Box score

Browns 27, Texans 14 | Box score, live stats

Packers 28, Bears 19 | Box score

Vikings 27, Jets 22 | Box score

Giants 20, Commanders 20 | Box score

Steelers 19, at Falcons 16 | Box score

Lions 40, Jaguars 14 | Box score

Sunday's late slate

49ers 33, Dolphins 17 | Box score

Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 | Box score

Seahawks 27, Rams 23 | Box score

Raiders 27, Chargers 20 | Box score

Sunday Night Football

Colts (4-7-1) at Cowboys (8-3), 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC | Box score, live stats

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 20: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys host the Colts on 'Sunday Night Football.' (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Bye weeks: Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers.

