NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV: What we know about the upcoming season

NFL Sunday Ticket is coming to YouTube TV this upcoming season.

What does it mean for football fans, that the programming package getting you out-of-market Sunday afternoon NFL games will be on Google's YouTube TV service? For starters, those who didn't want to subscribe to DirecTV, the satellite service which had the rights to the package since its 1994 launch, can get it now.

The NFL Sunday Ticket package is cheaper if you are a subscriber to YouTube TV, which has a $72.99 monthly base plan.

But you don't have to subscribe to YouTube TV to subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket.

AI update: Google launches 'experiment updates' page for Bard, says chatbot math skills are improving

College football: Georgia three-peat, new coaches, QB competitions highlight spring storylines

How much will NFL Sunday Ticket cost in 2023?

YouTube TV subscribers' regular price for NFL Sunday Ticket is $349, but it's available for $249 through June 6.

NFL Sunday Ticket had cost about $300 through DirecTV, although some subscribers got it for free.

A screenshot of YouTube TV sports programming.

Can you get NFL Sunday Ticket without having YouTube TV?

Yes, but non-YouTube TV subscribers pay more for the package.

The regular price for non-YouTube TV subscribers will be $449 for the season, but it's discounted to $349 through June 6.

If you want to get the presale price, go to the YouTube PrimeTime Channels page, where you can subscribe to various premium channels (Showtime, NBA League Pass, Paramount+).

When can I subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket?

If you are a current YouTube TV subscriber, go to your YouTube TV account. Select Settings: Membership to view add-on options available to you. If NFL Sunday Ticket is available, you can follow the steps to purchase an add-on. (NFL Sunday Ticket access is rolling out gradually, YouTube TV says.)

New YouTube TV subscribers can look for NFL Sunday Ticket under "Premium Networks.'

For more information, go to the YouTube TV Help Center. Subscribers can create a family group with up to five additional members; subscribers also get an unlimited online DVR.

Story continues

Non-YouTube TV subscribers will sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube. To check if you have access yet, follow the steps to purchase a Primetime Channel.

Is Sunday Ticket student discount still available?

Not right now. According to the YouTube TV site, "We don’t currently offer student pricing for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube or YouTube TV."

A screenshot of the YouTube TV programming guide

How many simultaneous streams do NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers get?

When you purchase NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube or YouTube TV, you’ll be able to watch games on up to two screens at once. If the family manager of the YouTube TV account purchases NFL Sunday Ticket, family members can also watch.

That includes customers with the 4K Plus add-on, which includes extra viewing options including unlimited streams in the home. Unlimited streams in the home does not currently apply to NFL Sunday Ticket, YouTube TV said.

What about the NFL RedZone channel?

That channel, which offers real-time scoring plays and updates from all Sunday NFL games, can be added to your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription on YouTube TV or YouTube.

YouTube TV subscribers can pay $289 for the season – $100 off the retail price of $389 for the season, which kicks in after June 6.

Those who do not subscribe to YouTube TV can get the NFL Sunday Ticket-NFL RedZone package for the presale price of $389, $100 off the retail price of $489 for the season.

You don't have to get NFL Sunday Ticket to get the RedZone channel. If you have an active YouTube TV base plan, you can get get the NFL RedZone by adding the Sports Plus package ($10.99 monthly).

How many games can I see using the YouTube TV's Multiview feature?

YouTube and YouTube TV subscribers will also be able to watch up to four live streams simultaneously on one single screen with the service's multiview feature.

YouTube TV introduced the feature last month. letting viewers watch four pre-selected, different streams at once in their “Top Picks for You” section. Whether all those streams will be NFL games on Sunday remains to be seen; expect more news as the season approaches.

"We’re introducing multiview gradually and collecting feedback from subscribers along the way," said German Cheung, the engineering lead for the YouTube TV core experience team, in a March 14 blog post. "Over time, we’ll refine and add more functionality to multiview, including the option to customize your own multiview streams."

Will NFL Sunday Ticket have every NFL game?

No, remember Sunday Night Football is on NBC, Monday Night Football is on ESPN, and Amazon broadcasts Thursday Night Football games.

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

What's everyone talking about?: Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: YouTube TV and NFL Sunday Ticket: Pricing out-of-market football games