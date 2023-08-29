NFL Sunday Ticket student discount: YouTube TV prices package at $109 or $119 with RedZone

YouTube is handing off a special deal to students on its NFL Sunday Ticket service this upcoming season.

Regular prices start at $299 for YouTube TV subscribers and $399 for non-subscribers for the full season. But students can purchase NFL Sunday Ticket for $109. They can also pay $119 for NFL Sunday Ticket plus the NFL RedZone channel, which regularly starts at $339.

Earlier this month, YouTube began offering a monthly payment option for NFL Sunday Ticket allowing subscribers to pay for the service in four monthly payments, starting at $74.75 for YouTube TV subscribers. The monthly payment for non-YouTube TV subscribers wanting NFL RedZone would be $109.75. (YouTube cannot offer monthly payments in some states.)

Google, which owns the YouTube TV live streaming service, outbid Amazon and ESPN to get the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket in December. The programming package of out-of-market regular season NFL games has been carried by satellite service DirecTV since it launched in 1994.

How to get student discount for NFL Sunday Ticket

Students can watch NFL Sunday Ticket's out-of-market games for about one-third the price of non-students. To get the $109 rate for the season (or $119 with the NFL RedZone channel), go to YouTube (www.youtube.com/@NFL) and sign up. Student status verification is required to get the discount. With the student plan, users can watch on one device at a time and family sharing is not included.

How much does NFL Sunday Ticket cost if I'm not a student?

Prices for the package start at $299 ($50 off the regular season price) for subscribers of YouTube TV, which includes live TV from more than 100 channels for $72.99, plus unlimited DVR space and up to three simultaneous streams. You can add the NFL RedZone channel for $40. Those who don't subscribe to YouTube TV can get NFL Sunday Ticket for $399 ($439 with NFL RedZone) through YouTube's Primetime Channels.

But the $50 off promotion will end September 19 and the prices will increase to $349 for YouTube TV subscribers ($389 with NFL RedZone) and $449 for non-YouTube TV subscribers ($489 with NFL RedZone).

How many people can watch Sunday Ticket on the same YouTube TV account?

Regular price subscribers can watch on an unlimited, simultaneous number of streams at home. Outside the home, you can only watch on a maximum of two separate streams.

The multiview feature on NFL Sunday Ticket will allow viewers to watch two, three or four NFL games – or NFL RedZone – at the same time on Sunday.

