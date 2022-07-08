NFL Sunday Ticket heading to streaming service, new partner to be named by fall

Goodell: NFL Sunday Ticket heading to streaming service originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NFL’s Sunday Ticket is going to get a new home this year, and there are plenty of suitors lining up.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC’s Julia Boorstin, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league plans to choose a streaming service as its partner for Sunday Ticket. Goodell also said that the league expects to announce the new provider by the fall.

“I clearly believe we'll be moving to a streaming service,” Goodell told Boorstin in an interview at the Allen & Co. Sun Valley conference in Idaho. “I think that's best for consumers at this stage.”

Sunday Ticket allows fans to watch Sunday afternoon NFL games outside of their local markets. DirecTV has been the NFL’s partner for the service and its contract with the league is over at the end of the upcoming season.

Apple, Amazon and Disney have all submitted bids to become the NFL’s Sunday Ticket provider, according to CNBC. Amazon took over as the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football beginning with the 2022 season. Disney, which owns ESPN, is the home of Monday Night Football.

“We really believe these new platforms give us an ability to innovate where we are today,” Goodell said. "It obviously makes it more available to our consumers, particularly the younger demographic, which is one that we really want to get to. I think this will make it more accessible for fans. I think it will be a better experience for fans.”

The NFL is seeking more than $2 billion annually from its new Sunday Ticket partner, according to CNBC. By comparison, DirecTV paid $1.5 billion per year.

Due to agreements between NFL, CBS and FOX, the two networks with broadcast rights for Sunday afternoon games, the league’s new partner will not be able to drive the $300 Sunday Ticket price down by a significant margin.

In addition to a new Sunday Ticket partner, Goodell also told Boorstin that the league will launch its own streaming service, NFL+, before the start of the season. He did not offer any details on pricing or what the service’s content library will include.