NFL Sunday Ticket will be exclusively on YouTube TV, YouTube Primetime Channels starting in 2023.
One of the most significant hurdles arising from the shift to streaming comes from bars and restaurants, which continue to rely primarily on satellite technology for sporting events. Embedded in the NFL’s announcement regarding the Sunday Ticket pivot from DirecTV to YouTube is this declaration: “The NFL and YouTube will work together to determine additional [more]
The NFL and Google agreed to a multiyear deal that gives YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels rights to Sunday Ticket.
YouTube will pay an average price of roughly $2 billion a year to secure rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket franchise, people familiar with the deal said, the latest sign that the migration of sports from traditional television to streaming is chugging ahead. Sunday Ticket is a subscription-only package that allows customers access to all Sunday afternoon games for out-of-market teams. DirecTV currently pays the National Football League an average fee of $1.5 billion per season for both residential and commercial rights.
It’s official: YouTube is getting the hand-off for the NFL’s Sunday Ticket. Google and the National Football League announced a pact Thursday making YouTube the exclusive home of the Sunday Ticket out-of-market games package, starting with the 2023 season. The deal ends DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket stewardship after 28 years. Aimed a superfans and football bettors, […]
In the first comment by a team official since the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi acknowledges there was a disagreement over the star shortstop's physical.
The will of Harris, defensive tackle Joe Greene and head coach Chuck Noll, among others in an organization soon stuffed with legends, wouldn't allow it. On the day that Harris died, one that came just 48 hours before the 50th anniversary of a play that changed the arc of a franchise and the narrative of a region, the weight of his legacy was both spoken and unspoken. Mourners gathered at the monument placed at the exact spot - now essentially in a parking lot - where Harris caught the ball that caromed off either Oakland's Jack Tatum or Steelers teammate Frenchy Fuqua (who exactly, we'll never know for sure).
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called the late great Franco Harris a "legend" in his Wednesday press conference.
