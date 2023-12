We are on the fast lane to January as the respective playoff pictures in both conferences are heating up, including six 7-6 teams in the AFC all bumping, shoving, and scuffling for playoff position.

With two games to come on Monday night, here are the current NFL power rankings.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

(Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Candice Ward/Getty Images)

(Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

(Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports)

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire