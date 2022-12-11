NFL Sunday Night Football live tracker: Can Tua Tagovailoa rebound against Chargers after tough loss to 49ers?

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks on before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been a revelation this season. But as he showed in Week 13, Tagovailoa still has strides to make in order for the Dolphins to win it all this season.

Tagovailoa will have a chance to show his resolve against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14. Tagovailoa is coming off one of his worst games of the season, turning the ball over three times in a 33-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.

Things should be easier against the Chargers, who have given up 20 passing touchdowns this season. That figure ranks 28th in the NFL.

On the other side, Justin Herbert continues to put up strong numbers, the but Chargers continue to disappoint. The team is still in the playoff hunt at 6-6, but more was expected of them after bringing in Khalil Mack and signing J.C. Jackson in the offseason.

A win over the Dolphins would put the Chargers in a much better position to remain in the playoff race. Can they pull off the upset?

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we provide the latest news, highlights and scores as the Dolphins take on the Chargers on "Sunday Night Football."