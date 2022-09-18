NFL Sunday Night Football tracker: Packers look to avoid 0-2 start with win in rivalry game against Bears

Aaron Rodgers looks to get right against his most-hated rival in Week 2. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are seeking revenge in Week 2. Not only is the team sitting 0-1 after a disappointing performance against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, but the Packers have to play their most hated rival, the Chicago Bears, in Week 2.

Aaron Rodgers will look to prove the Packers' offense can operate without Davante Adams. Allen Lazard, who missed Week 1 with an ankle injury, is active against the Bears, and that should help.

Chicago is out to prove last week's rain-soaked win over the San Francisco 49ers wasn't a fluke. Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney will look to rekindle their chemistry against a Packers team that was dominated by Justin Jefferson in Week 1.

Follow along for the latest news, scores and highlights as the Bears and Packers face off on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 2.