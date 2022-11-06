NFL Sunday Night Football tracker: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs host Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry will be the Titans' main weapon against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

This rematch of the 2019 season's AFC Championship game offers an intriguing contrast in styles.

The Kansas City Chiefs are powered by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, while the Tennessee Titans hand the rock to running back Derrick Henry a majority of the time.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is officially inactive with an ankle injury, so rookie Malik Willis will lead the way instead. Willis went just 6-of-10 for 55 yards with an interception last week in their win over the Texans, which marked his first career start.

Which perennial AFC playoff team will win tonight?

Follow all the action live with Yahoo Sports.