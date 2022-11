Patrick Mahomes brings the Chiefs to SoFi Stadium to face the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs can all but extinguish whatever chance remains for the AFC West race to be competitive.

They visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, and the 5-4 Chargers need a win to stay within striking distance of the 7-2 Chiefs.

