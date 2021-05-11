NFL strengths of schedule for 2021, ranked hardest to easiest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL is about to embark on its biggest season yet with an expanded 17-game schedule. While an extra game will likely present its own challenges for players, some teams will be up against a tough strength of schedule this season, as well.

The Steelers top the list of 2021 strength of schedule rankings. Their 17 opponents have a combined 2020 record of 155-115-2 and a combined 2020 win percentage of .574. With games against the Chiefs, Bills and Packers, the Steelers will have their work cut out for them as they look to repeat as AFC North champions.

The Ravens are the only other team whose opponents have a combined 2020 win percentage over .550. Baltimore will face the division-rival Steelers twice, as well as the Chiefs and Packers in 2021.

Rounding out the list are the Eagles, whose opponents went 117-155 in 2020 for a combined win percentage of .430. Philadelphia is the only team facing a combined win percentage below .450, due in large part to the fact that only three of their opponents finished above .500 last season.

Check out the full rankings for 2021 strength of schedule here.