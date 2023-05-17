NFL will stream playoff game exclusively on Peacock

The NFL announced Monday that it will be venturing further into live streaming, making Peacock the first streaming platform to have exclusive rights to a playoff game.

The game will be a Wild Card primetime slot on January 13, 2024, so if the Cincinnati Bengals make the playoffs without a bye, their first game could possibly be streamed only on Peacock.

The Bengals will have four primetime games in the 2023 regular season so it’s entirely possible they would be put into this slot in the playoffs.

A Peacock subscription is at least $4.99 per month, so fans may need to open their wallets if they don’t already subscribe, and the Bengals are slotted into that spot.

The NFL has streamed regular season games exclusively on other platforms, but this will be the first time a playoff game has been streamed.

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

More Latest News!

Former Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict responds to Le'Veon Bell's boxing match request Ja'Marr Chase says Joe Burrow attempts UFC moves on him in locker room Tee Higgins talks about attending voluntary workouts amid extension buzz

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire