Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, tennis pro Eugenie Bouchard go public with romance

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard are now Instagram official.

The couple officially announced their romance on Sunday when Rudolph posted a gorgeous photo of them on his Instagram account with the caption "My Valentine."

Rudolph didn't mention Bouchard by name in the caption, but he did tag her in the photo. Bouchard hasn't posted any photos of Rudolph, but she did post a picture of herself wearing the same red bikini as she is in the pic with Rudolph. According to the tag on Bouchard's post, the couple took a quick Valentine's Day getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Rudolph has been connected with a high-profile woman before. He reportedly had a "quarantine fling" with "Bachelor" winner Hannah Ann Sluss, which she teased during a talk show appearance in May. Neither Rudolph or Sluss ever confirmed the relationship, but TMZ spotted them out and about in Los Angeles several times.

Rudolph, 25, is the backup for Steelers starting QB Ben Roethlisberger. He started eight games in 2019 when Roethlisberger was recovering from elbow surgery, but started just one in 2020. Bouchard, 26, began a career resurgence in 2020. Following her breakthrough in 2014, when she won her first WTA title and appeared in her first Grand Slam final, she experienced several down years due to injury and issues with her form. In 2020, she appeared in her first WTA final in four years, and nearly qualified for the Australian Open, which was her best showing at a Grand Slam in three years.

Bouchard's tennis responsibilities didn't stop her from supporting her boyfriend, though. TMZ reported that the two started dating in the fall, and according to People, Bouchard was seen at several Steelers games throughout the season.

Tennis pro Eugenie Bouchard and Steelers QB Mason Rudolph are dating. (Photo by Martin Sidorjak/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: