Mike Tomlin, Steelers reportedly fined $350,000 for mask violations during win celebration

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the latest organization to be fined by the NFL for violating the face mask protocols.

The Steelers were fined a total of $350,000 for violations in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The team itself received a $250,000 fine for a lack of mask wearing on the sideline. Coach Mike Tomlin was handed a $100,000 fine for not wearing his mask.

Tomlin fined for rare mask violation

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has taken mask wearing seriously, but had a rare moment against the Ravens. (AP Foto/Gene J. Puskar) More

Tomlin has worn a neck gaiter with a Steelers logo on it throughout the season and has been good about keeping it on during games. He’s worn it since training camp. In September after fines to other organizations for mask use Tomlin said he wanted to be a “good example.”

“I’m just thankful to be working,” Tomlin said. “A lot aren’t able to in this pandemic. I don’t take that for granted. I just want to show a good example and show I am thankful for working. I try to be as diligent as I can.”

But in Pittsburgh’s come-from-behind victory on Sunday against their AFC North rival, the team and Tomlin were celebrating on the field and did not have masks on.

The Steelers (7-0) have not had a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list this season and have not reported a positive test.

NFL cracks down on COVID-19 protocols

The league is getting more serious about punishment for COVID-19 safety violations. The NFL reportedly fined the Las Vegas Raiders $500,000 on Thursday for “repeat offenses” and docked coach Jon Gruden $150,000. It’s the largest fine of the season, exceeding the $300,000 fine given to the Tennessee Titans in October.

The United States continued to set new one-day record for new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. More than 121,504 new cases were reported, per the New York Times, and as of Friday morning more than 9,698,100 people have been infected. At least 235,300 have died.

