Ben Roethlisberger becomes 8th QB to throw 400 touchdown passes

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hit a big career landmark on Sunday. Just five minutes into their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers, Roethlisberger launched his 400th career touchdown pass.

And it was launched. Roethlisberger reared back and sent the ball spiraling 45 yards, straight into the hands of Diontae Johnson.

It was a gorgeous throw. And considering how much trouble Roethlisberger has had with his throwing arm over the past few years, there was no guarantee it was going to be that way. It was just as likely that it could have been a short throw near the end zone. It's poetic that his 400th throw harkens back to the Ben of days gone by.

Roethlisberger is just the eighth quarterback in NFL history to throw 400 touchdown passes. He joins a list that contains three Hall of Famers (Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Dan Marino) and a few other guys who are almost certainly headed to Canton sometime in the future.