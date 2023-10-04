Advertisement

NFL stats leaders: Where Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, James Cook rank after Week 4

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

Here is where Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, WR Stefon Diggs, and RB James Cook rank amongst NFL stat leaders following the team’s 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 4:

RB James Cook

WR Stefon Diggs

The top 10:

Player

Team

Yards

1. Justin Jefferson

MIN

543

2. Puka Nacua

LAR

501

3. Tyreek Hill

MIA

470

4. Keenan Allen

LAC

434

5. Nico Collins

HOU

428

6. AJ Brown

PHI

414

7. Stefon Diggs

BUF

399

8. Davante Adams

LVR

397

9. Mike Evans

TAM

337

10. Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

331

Where Diggs ranked last week:

  • Week 4 ranking: 8th (279 yards)

Along with yards, here’s where Diggs ranks in other statistical categories:

  • Touchdowns: 4 (T-1st)

  • Catches: 31 (T-4th)

  • First down catches: 19 (T-6th)

QB Josh Allen

