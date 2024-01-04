Advertisement

NFL stats leaders: Where Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, James Cook rank after Week 17

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back James Cook are leading the way for the team in 2023.

Allen, Diggs and Cook are putting up positive statistics for themselves along the way. At various points of the season, all three have been among the NFL leaders, whether it be in terms of yardage or other numbers.

So that begs the question–Where things currently stand, how do these three ranks for the time being?

Following the entire Week 17 slate of NFL action, here’s where Allen, Diggs, and Cook’s stats stack up against the rest of the league leaders:

RB James Cook

The top 10:

Player

Team

Yards

1. Christian McCaffrey

SFO

1,459

2. Kyren Williams

LAR

1,144

3. James Cook

BUF

1,086

4. D’Andre Swift

PHI

1,049

5. Derrick Henry

TEN

1,014

6. Raheem Mostert

MIA

1,012

7. David Montgomery

DET

975

8. Travis Etienne

JAX

951

9. Bijan Robinson

ATL

948

10. Tony Pollard

DAL

935

Where Cook ranked last week:

  • 1,038 rushing yards (3rd)

Where Cook ranks in other statistical categories:

  • Yards per carry: 4.8 (5th)

  • First-down carries: 51 (11th)

  • Rushing touchdowns: 2 (T-14th)

WR Stefon Diggs

The top 10:

Player

Team

Yards

1. Tyreek Hill

MIA

1,717

2. CeeDee Lamb

DAL

1,651

3. AJ Brown

PHI

1,447

4. Puka Nacua

LAR

1,445

5. Amon-Ra St..Brown

DET

1,371

6. Brandon Aiyuk

SFO

1,317

7. DJ Moore

CHI

1,300

8. Amari Cooper

CLE

1,250

9. Keenan Allen

LAC

1,245

10. Ja’Marr Chase

CIN

1,197

17. Stefon Diggs

BUF

1,096

Where Diggs ranked last week:

  • 1,070 receiving yards (12th)

Along with yards, here’s where Diggs ranks in other statistical categories:

  • Touchdowns: 8 (T-5th)

  • Catches: 100 (7th)

  • First down catches: 55 (T-10th)

QB Josh Allen

The top 10:

Player

Team

Yards

1. Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

4,451

2.Brock Purdy

SFO

4,280

3. Jared Goff

DET

4,255

4. Dak Prescott

DAL

4,237

5. Patrick Mahomes

KAN

4,183

6. Matthew Stafford

LAR

3965

7. Josh Allen

BUF

3,947

8. Baker Mayfield

TAM

3,907

9. CJ Stroud

HOU

3,844

10. Jordan Love

GNB

3,843

Where Allen ranked last week:

  • 3,8778 passing yards (6th)

Along with yards, here’s where Allen ranks in other statistical categories:

  • Completion percentage: 65.6% (12th)

  • Passing touchdowns: 27 (T-5th)

  • Interceptions: 16 (2nd worst)

