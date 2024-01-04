NFL stats leaders: Where Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, James Cook rank after Week 17

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back James Cook are leading the way for the team in 2023.

Allen, Diggs and Cook are putting up positive statistics for themselves along the way. At various points of the season, all three have been among the NFL leaders, whether it be in terms of yardage or other numbers.

So that begs the question–Where things currently stand, how do these three ranks for the time being?

Following the entire Week 17 slate of NFL action, here’s where Allen, Diggs, and Cook’s stats stack up against the rest of the league leaders:

RB James Cook

The top 10:

Player Team Yards 1. Christian McCaffrey SFO 1,459 2. Kyren Williams LAR 1,144 3. James Cook BUF 1,086 4. D’Andre Swift PHI 1,049 5. Derrick Henry TEN 1,014 6. Raheem Mostert MIA 1,012 7. David Montgomery DET 975 8. Travis Etienne JAX 951 9. Bijan Robinson ATL 948 10. Tony Pollard DAL 935

Where Cook ranked last week:

1,038 rushing yards (3rd)

Where Cook ranks in other statistical categories:

Yards per carry: 4.8 (5th)

First-down carries: 51 (11th)

Rushing touchdowns: 2 (T-14th)

WR Stefon Diggs

The top 10:

Player Team Yards 1. Tyreek Hill MIA 1,717 2. CeeDee Lamb DAL 1,651 3. AJ Brown PHI 1,447 4. Puka Nacua LAR 1,445 5. Amon-Ra St..Brown DET 1,371 6. Brandon Aiyuk SFO 1,317 7. DJ Moore CHI 1,300 8. Amari Cooper CLE 1,250 9. Keenan Allen LAC 1,245 10. Ja’Marr Chase CIN 1,197 17. Stefon Diggs BUF 1,096

Where Diggs ranked last week:

1,070 receiving yards (12th)

Along with yards, here’s where Diggs ranks in other statistical categories:

Touchdowns: 8 (T-5th)

Catches: 100 (7th)

First down catches: 55 (T-10th)

QB Josh Allen

The top 10:

Player Team Yards 1. Tua Tagovailoa MIA 4,451 2.Brock Purdy SFO 4,280 3. Jared Goff DET 4,255 4. Dak Prescott DAL 4,237 5. Patrick Mahomes KAN 4,183 6. Matthew Stafford LAR 3965 7. Josh Allen BUF 3,947 8. Baker Mayfield TAM 3,907 9. CJ Stroud HOU 3,844 10. Jordan Love GNB 3,843

Where Allen ranked last week:

3,8778 passing yards (6th)

Along with yards, here’s where Allen ranks in other statistical categories:

Completion percentage: 65.6% (12th)

Passing touchdowns: 27 (T-5th)

Interceptions: 16 (2nd worst)

