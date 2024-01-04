NFL stats leaders: Where Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, James Cook rank after Week 17
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back James Cook are leading the way for the team in 2023.
Allen, Diggs and Cook are putting up positive statistics for themselves along the way. At various points of the season, all three have been among the NFL leaders, whether it be in terms of yardage or other numbers.
So that begs the question–Where things currently stand, how do these three ranks for the time being?
Following the entire Week 17 slate of NFL action, here’s where Allen, Diggs, and Cook’s stats stack up against the rest of the league leaders:
RB James Cook
The top 10:
Player
Team
Yards
1. Christian McCaffrey
SFO
1,459
2. Kyren Williams
LAR
1,144
3. James Cook
BUF
1,086
4. D’Andre Swift
PHI
1,049
5. Derrick Henry
TEN
1,014
6. Raheem Mostert
MIA
1,012
7. David Montgomery
DET
975
8. Travis Etienne
JAX
951
9. Bijan Robinson
ATL
948
10. Tony Pollard
DAL
935
1,038 rushing yards (3rd)
Where Cook ranks in other statistical categories:
Yards per carry: 4.8 (5th)
First-down carries: 51 (11th)
Rushing touchdowns: 2 (T-14th)
WR Stefon Diggs
The top 10:
Player
Team
Yards
1. Tyreek Hill
MIA
1,717
2. CeeDee Lamb
DAL
1,651
3. AJ Brown
PHI
1,447
4. Puka Nacua
LAR
1,445
5. Amon-Ra St..Brown
DET
1,371
6. Brandon Aiyuk
SFO
1,317
7. DJ Moore
CHI
1,300
8. Amari Cooper
CLE
1,250
9. Keenan Allen
LAC
1,245
10. Ja’Marr Chase
CIN
1,197
17. Stefon Diggs
BUF
1,096
Where Diggs ranked last week:
1,070 receiving yards (12th)
Along with yards, here’s where Diggs ranks in other statistical categories:
Touchdowns: 8 (T-5th)
Catches: 100 (7th)
First down catches: 55 (T-10th)
QB Josh Allen
The top 10:
Player
Team
Yards
1. Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
4,451
2.Brock Purdy
SFO
4,280
3. Jared Goff
DET
4,255
4. Dak Prescott
DAL
4,237
5. Patrick Mahomes
KAN
4,183
6. Matthew Stafford
LAR
3965
7. Josh Allen
BUF
3,947
8. Baker Mayfield
TAM
3,907
9. CJ Stroud
HOU
3,844
10. Jordan Love
GNB
3,843
Where Allen ranked last week:
3,8778 passing yards (6th)
Along with yards, here’s where Allen ranks in other statistical categories:
Completion percentage: 65.6% (12th)
Passing touchdowns: 27 (T-5th)
Interceptions: 16 (2nd worst)