NFL stats leaders: Where Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, James Cook rank after Week 11
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back James Cook are leading the way for the team in 2023.
Allen, Diggs and Cook are putting up positive statistics for themselves along the way. At various points of the season, all three have been among the NFL leaders, whether it be in terms of yardage or other numbers.
So that begs the question–Where things currently stand, how do these three ranks for the time being?
Following the entire Week 11 slate of NFL action, here’s where Allen, Diggs, and Cook’s stats stack up against the rest of the league leaders:
RB James Cook
WR Stefon Diggs
The top 10:
Player
Team
Yards
1. Tyreek Hill
MIA
1,222
T-3. CeeDee Lamb
DAL
1,013
T-3. AJ Brown
PHI
1,013
4. Keenan Allen
LAC
1,011
DET
898
6. Puka Nacua
LAR
897
7. Stefon Diggs
BUF
895
8. DJ Moore
CHI
889
9. Ja’Marr Chase
CIN
833
10. Brandon Aiyuk
SFO
831
Where Diggs ranked last week:
Week 10 ranking: 5th (868 yards)
Along with yards, here’s where Diggs ranks in other statistical categories:
Touchdowns: 7 (T-3rd)
Catches: 77 (3rd)
First down catches: 43 (T-8th)
QB Josh Allen
The top 10:
Player
Team
Yards
1. Sam Howell
WAS
3,038
2. CJ Stroud
HOU
2,962
MIA
2,934
4. Josh Allen
BUF
2,875
5. Jared Goff
DET
2,743
6. Brock Purdy
SFO
2,662
KAN
2,619
LAC
2,609
9. Dak Prescott
DAL
2,604
10. Jalen Hurts
PHI
2,497
Where Allen ranked last week:
Week 10 ranking: 4th (2,600 yards)
Along with yards, here’s where Allen ranks in other statistical categories:
Completion percentage: 69.6% (4th)
Passing touchdowns: 22 (1st)
Interceptions: 12 (T-1st worst)