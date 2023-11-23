NFL stats leaders: Where Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, James Cook rank after Week 11

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back James Cook are leading the way for the team in 2023.

Allen, Diggs and Cook are putting up positive statistics for themselves along the way. At various points of the season, all three have been among the NFL leaders, whether it be in terms of yardage or other numbers.

So that begs the question–Where things currently stand, how do these three ranks for the time being?

Following the entire Week 11 slate of NFL action, here’s where Allen, Diggs, and Cook’s stats stack up against the rest of the league leaders:

RB James Cook

WR Stefon Diggs

The top 10:

Where Diggs ranked last week:

Week 10 ranking: 5th (868 yards)

Along with yards, here’s where Diggs ranks in other statistical categories:

Touchdowns: 7 (T-3rd)

Catches: 77 (3rd)

First down catches: 43 (T-8th)

QB Josh Allen

The top 10:

Where Allen ranked last week:

Week 10 ranking: 4th (2,600 yards)

Along with yards, here’s where Allen ranks in other statistical categories:

Completion percentage: 69.6% (4th)

Passing touchdowns: 22 (1st)

Interceptions: 12 (T-1st worst)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire