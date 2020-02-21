NFL’s statement puts NFLPA in the corner

Perhaps nobody puts Baby in the corner, but the NFL has done precisely that to the NFLPA.

The statement issued on Thursday by the league declares labor peace, subject to the union not getting in the way of it.

“Following more than ten months of intensive and thorough negotiations, the NFL Players and clubs have jointly developed a comprehensive set of new and revised terms that will transform the future of the game, provide for players — past, present, and future — both on and off the field, and ensure that the NFL’s second century is even better and more exciting for the fans,” the league declared in its statement.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“The membership voted today to accept the negotiated terms on the principal elements of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Players Association would also need to vote to approve the same terms for there to be a new agreement.”

In other words, the league is saying that the two sides have negotiated a deal, that the NFL has formally accepted it, and now the union must do the same. And the not-so-subtle message is that, if the union does, whatever happens next is the union’s fault.

And what happens next could be no new deal until the current deal expires after the 2020 season.

“Since the clubs and players need to have a system in place and know the rules that they will operate under by next week, the membership also approved moving forward under the final year of the 2011 CBA if the players decided not to approve the negotiated terms,” the league explained. “Out of respect for the process and our partners at the NFLPA, we will have no further comment at this time.”

No further comment is needed. The NFL has said enough, and it’s no surprise. As PFT explained on Super Bowl Sunday, the NFL has been under the impression that the terms negotiated by the two sides will be accepted by the union. Today’s gesture by the league underscores that belief, basically telling the players it’s time to sign or get off the pot. And that if they get off the pot, it may be a while before the pot returns.