NFL Stars Return to Wyandotte High School to Host ‘Unleash the Beast’ Football Camp

WYANDOTTE, OK – Wyandotte High School would see a few NFL stars on it’s football field on Saturday.

The ‘Unleash the Beast’ football camp returned to campus, hosted by former pro-football players.

Roosevelt Collins, Byron Williams, and Xavier Warren would work with the kids during the afternoon session. 1st-5th graders would participate in the morning session of the camp starting at 9 a.m., and 6th-12th graders would take part in the afternoon session of the camp starting at 1 p.m.

“You have to travel where we’re at for something like this,” said Wyandotte Youth Football’s Jen McCloud.

“These guys bring a lot of experience and knowledge to our corner, and are willing to come out and teach these guys. They really do put on a wonderful camp.”

While the young athletes did learn skills for various football positions through drills and contests, the camp was also about teaching them life skills.

“I think kids can learn so much with these camps, but most importantly they learn about character,” said former New York Giants wide receiver Byron Williams.

“They learn about how they can be pushed to a whole different level, and it’s really good to see the improvement from the start to the end of the camp.”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Xavier Warren would add the importance of being a citizen versus just being an athlete.

“We want to make sure that students, parents, and our athletes know that you only can be an athlete for a short amount of time,” Warren said.

“You’re going to be a citizen of this world for as long as you’re on earth, so it’s important to instill character traits that will help carry kids through those times.”

Former Southeast Oklahoma wide receiver Cody Norris would also help lead the camp. Norris emphasized the importance of having a positive attitude when approaching tasks.

“How you do anything is how you do everything,” Norris said.

“It’s pretty much your approach to things, whether it’s a drill, or an activity in the classroom. It’s always about having a positive attitude. That’s kind of the direction I’m trying to point the kids in.”

The camp affects former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Roosevelt Collins on a personal level, with him describing teaching the next generation as his responsibility.

“A lot of people invested in me back in the day and I can tell you the names of all those coaches,” Collins said.

“It’s my responsibility now to do the same thing in return for these young men, to invest in them and invest in their future.”

The athletes received prizes at the very end of the camp, along with t-shirts. Warren said the next camp will be hosted by Byron Williams, with it taking place in Texarkana.

