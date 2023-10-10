NFL stars' 'Kelce' now the most-watched documentary on Prime Video

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has provided plenty of storylines for the 2023 NFL season. It makes sense, then, that a documentary featuring the NFL star would be wildly popular.

Most recently, Aaron Rodgers is feuding with Kelce over the tight end's Pfizer commercials and now Rodgers invited a debate on COVID-19 vaccines between the two All-Pro players.

Of course there's the biggest NFL storyline of the year: Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift dating. It's affected betting lines and has become a major topic on broadcasts.

So, it's not too surprising to see Kelce earn another accolade this fall. 'Kelce,' the sports documentary about the Chiefs star and his All-Pro brother Jason leading up to the two facing off in Super Bowl LVII, is now Amazon's most-watched documentary in the U.S.

The one-hour, 42-minute documentary tackles Jason's considerations about retirement, the Kelce brothers starting their "New Heights" podcast, and eventually meeting in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. It premiered on Sept. 12 and spent three weeks in the top five movies on Prime Video.

Telling the Kelce story

“Kelce is the perfect example of the type of documentary we want to make at Amazon,” Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content, told Deadline. "It’s as much a story of family, parenting, and brotherhood as it is about football. We’re energized by the opportunity to take sports fans behind the scenes and into the lives of their favorite athletes."

Prime Video worked with NFL Films, Skydance Sports, Vera Y Productions, and 9.14 Pictures on the documentary. Jason helped start Vera Y Productions, and 9.14 Pictures is based in Philadelphia.

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end and current Eagles' director of player development Connor Barwin served as executive producer on the documentary.

"For people that watch this film, it will be different from a lot of sports documentaries where it is hard to not change in front of the camera," Barwin said at the "Kelce" premiere. "[Kelce] has an incredible ability to be himself all the time."

"Kelce" is the latest football documentary on Prime Video but not the last of 2023 for the streaming platform.

"Next up for us, it's Barry Sanders in 'Bye Bye Barry' this November," Newman said to Deadline. "And Deion Sanders in Season 2 of 'Coach Prime' this December.”

