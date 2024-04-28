NFL star wide receiver among 10 injured in shooting at Florida bar: reports

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — NFL star and Houston Texans’ wide receiver Tank Dell was among the 10 victims injured in a shooting after an argument turned violent at a Florida nightclub Saturday night.

Seminole County deputies responded to the Cabana Live in Sanford just after midnight to observe a crowd that formed outside the bar, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

10 shot outside Florida bar after argument turns violent, deputies say

Deputies then heard shots ring out as the crowd dispersed. Officials said 10 people were hurt, suffering non-life-threatening injuries, with most of the victims being shot in the lower body. ‘

The Texans confirmed Dell was one of the victims in the shooting on social media Sunday, stating that he suffered a “minor wound” from a shooting in Sanford, Florida.

Dell has since been released from the hospital and is in “good spirits,” the team said.

“We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Florida, last night. He sustained a minor wound but has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits. We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in this incident,” the Texans wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2024 NFL Draft picks

According to NBC affiliate KPRC, Dell was in Florida visiting his mother in Daytona Beach, his hometown. He was shot as an innocent bystander.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting began as an argument that escalated into violence. A 16-year-old has since been taken into custody.

The 24-year-old played college football at the University of Houston before being drafted by the Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft. During his rookie year, the star receiver recorded 709 yards receiving in just 11 games.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.