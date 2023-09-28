NFL star Travis Kelce finally breaks his silence on Taylor Swift ‘romance’

NFL star Travis Kelce has broken his silence surrounding speculation that he’s dating Taylor Swift.

The pop star has been linked to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end for a couple of months - but on Sunday the pair appeared to go public.

The 33-year-old, who is currently travelling the world with her Eras tour, left fans excited after she was seen at the Chiefs’ home game against the Chicago Bears.

The Grammy winner was spotted sitting next to the sportsman’s mother, Donna Kelce, while social media posts from the NFL and FOX show her getting into the game enthusiastically jumping and screaming along with the crowd.

Kelce addressed the speculation surrounding he and Swift on an upcoming podcast episode (New Heights podcast)

Meanwhile, on Twitter US journalist posted a short clip of Swift and Travis together in the locker room. In the post, Swift is seen smiling as she walks alongside the star before later being spotted in his vintage car.

Addressing his time with Swift, Kelce couldn’t stop smiling as he spoke to his older brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, on their New Heights podcast.

His sibling bluntly asked in their latest podcast episode: “We’ve been avoiding this subject out of respect for your personal life – now we’ve got to talk about it.”

To which a smiling Travis replied: “My personal life that is not so personal. I did this to myself Jason, I know this.”

Jason pushed again, asking: “So Trav, how does it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?”

Travis said with a laugh: “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite (where Taylor watched) had nothing but great things to say about her.

“The friends and family. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that the day went perfect for Chiefs fan of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen…

“It was definitely a game I’ll remember that’s for damn sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end.”

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

He added: “You got Coach Reid telling everybody he’s Cupid, he’s been manifesting this the whole time. He’s the one that set us up.”

Asked by Jason if there was any truth to Reid’s comments, Travis continued: “I don’t even know how to answer that.

“I know that he had met the Swift family before, so I don’t know he could have been in the background the whole time.”

The athlete, also 33, has previously revealed he gave his number to Swift when he attended her Eras Tour in July.

In recent weeks, he has talked about how he gave her his number on a friendship bracelet on his podcast.

And on 20 September, Jason apparently confirmed his sibling’s budding romance on Audacy’s 94WIP Morning Show.

When asked about the rumours, he said speculation that his younger sibling and Swift were dating was “100 per cent true.”

More recently, Swift was linked to British rocker Matty Healy following her breakup with longterm boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn in May.

Healy has since moved on and is now said to be dating model Gabbriette Bechtel.