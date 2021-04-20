NFL star retires
NFL quarterback Alex Smith is retiring after a remarkable comeback from an injury that nearly killed him. ABC News' Megan Tevrizian reports.
When players from the Dolphins joined the many teams issuing statements through the NFL Players Association about offseason workout, the statement said only that they “stand in solidarity” with the NFLPA, and not that they would be skipping offseason workouts themselves. So it’s no surprise that when the Dolphins opened their offseason program on Monday, [more]
Ingenuity has achieved what was once thought to be impossible.
The 49ers' pre-draft process is shrouded in mystery, and the confusion over Mac Jones, Trey Lance and Justin Fields is what they want.
NFL owners will consider 10 potential rule changes this week. The proposals range from minor procedural tweaks to major shifts in game play.
If the Jags have a solid 2021 NFL Draft roundup, Nate Burleson believes they could be a respectable team that takes some by surprise.
The never-ending circus that is the NFL Draft could see even more movement at the top of the order before the picks are in.
Smith made an incredible comeback from a 2018 leg injury.
After persevering through 17 surgeries and a life-threatening infection to make his comeback, Alex Smith is moving on from his NFL career.
The stunning announcement that 12 of Europe’s leading soccer clubs are planning to launch the Super League—a mid-week competition separate from other leagues—is poised to trigger legal challenges. Oliver Dowden, the U.K. Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, has already stated his government is “examining every option” to address the development. The 12 […]
Lewis Hamilton said he was only human after making a rare mistake in a rollercoaster of an Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Sunday. In the end, the Briton also set the fastest lap and took a precious bonus point that kept him in the championship lead despite losing out to Red Bull rival and race winner Max Verstappen.
Robert Whittaker entered the octagon on Saturday for the UFC Vegas 24 main event against Kelvin Gastelum about the same time as internet celebrity turned boxer Jake Paul entered the ring to face retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren. Whittaker, the former middleweight champion, solidified his place as the top contender in the 185-pound division with a dominating win over Gastelum. During Whittaker's dismantling of Gastelum, Paul scored a first-round knockout in his boxing bout against Askren. During the UFC Vegas Post-fight Press Conference at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Whittaker was asked about Paul's TKO win over Askren. Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 "Askren's not known for his boxing, is he? But good on him. Good on him. He's doing his thing. Do your thing. Good on him," said Whittaker. The salaries for the Triller Fight Club event were disclosed on Friday and showed that Askren received $500,000 for the bout against Paul. Askren lost the fight but cashed in financially. Asked if he would box Paul for $500,000, Whittaker responded without hesitation. "I'd fight him for less," he said. Robert Whittaker chimes in on Jake Paul beating Ben Askren (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
The UFC Hall of Famer has not competed since May 2019.
Gastelum has shown remarkable talent at times, but he’s the first to admit that consistency hasn’t been his strong suit.
The Bulls will reportedly lose their best player as they fight for a playoff spot.
The collision between Valtteri Bottas and George Russell in Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix could affect Mercedes' plans for developing their Formula One car this season, according to team boss Toto Wolff. The high-speed crash at Italy's Imola circuit wrecked both Bottas's Mercedes and Russell's Williams, though both drivers were not injured. "The whole situation is absolutely not amusing for us, to be honest," Wolff told reporters.
Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea are set to play Champions League semifinals a week after announcing they'd break away from the Champions League in the future.
Gary Player has said his son Wayne was "wrong" for holding up golf balls during an important Masters moment, but didn't say whether Wayne had been banned from Augusta.
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman explains his decision to fight Jorge Masvidal again ahead of their rematch at UFC 261 on April 24.
Pliskova, who is ranked ninth in the world, split with Daniel Vallverdu at the end of her 2020 campaign and added Naomi Osaka's former coach Bajin for the 2021 season. "Of course, I didn't play that great but nothing is his mistake," said Pliskova, who topped the world rankings in 2017. Bajin helped Osaka to back-to-back major titles at the U.S. Open in 2018 and the Australian Open the following year and has also previously worked with 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.
While we could never replicate the precise work that Terez did on the construction of his team, we attempted to put together a squad that Terez could be proud of.