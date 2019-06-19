NFL star Myles Jack's candle business is heating up

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack has tried his hand at candle-making and the results are hot.

Jack, 23, told USA Today Sports that he started making candles during the offseason to kill some time. He learned how to make them through YouTube tutorials and articles.

“I always take baths with candles … so I made my own little lavender candle. I lit it, and I was reading in the bath, and I was like, ‘Oh, OK. This candle’s actually all right,’” Jack said.

After posting a story about his candle to his Instagram, people became interested. The athlete said he became inspired to start his own business after seeing a commercial with former Tennessee Titans players Michael Griffin and Brian Orakpo, who have a cupcake shop together.

Jack started taking orders through his personal Instagram account but then decided to make a business account after he received an abundance of requests. The NFL star said some of his teammates teased him at first about the candles but became more interested after seeing what a success he had made his business into.

"Some people tried to partner up with me on the business, and some people were giving me ideas. I’m like, ‘No, you were being haters at first. Now you want to team up with me.’ It's just funny how they switched from one side to the other," Jack said.

Jack used his proceeds to give back to the community, including buying pizza, juice and cookies for Jacksonville’s River City Science Academy. He said he was in talks with the Boys & Girls Club and has visited veterans, children’s hospitals and retirement homes.

As of June 3, Jack said he has sold about $11,870 worth of candles that come with a price tag of $20.

As for the future, Jack has no plans on stopping. He said he aims to only “get bigger” from here. As for now, he handles the business but will likely call in help once the NFL season begins.

Like Jack, some NFL players have side hustles. Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcom Jenkins has his own designer menswear store in Philadelphia while Houston Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus and chef Chris Shepherd opened their restaurant One Fifth in 2017.

