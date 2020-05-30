NFL Star James Conner Looks Absolutely Shredded in New Training Pics

Photo credit: James Conner - Twitter

From Men's Health

James Conner, running back with the Pittsburgh Steelers, posted a series of workout photos to Twitter this week that showed just how ripped he's been getting in quarantine — with back muscles that would put the Incredible Hulk to shame. Truly, the guy looks like he's about to sprout wings.

The NFL star got reflective in the caption for the photos, looking back on his journey to the NFL after fighting cancer during his college football days.

"Remember shedding tears workin out because I couldn’t believe how tired I was and how much strength and energy I lost," Conner wrote on Twitter, "but also tears because I was so thankful for 2nd chance & had the option to go hard... different type of feeling. Now I'm just on some healthy lifestyle vibes."

Conner was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma during his 2015 season while playing at the University of Pittsburgh. "Fear is a choice," he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette at the time. "I chose not to fear cancer. We're going to fight, and we're going to beat this thing... I'm just ready to face this challenge, ready to say I'm a survivor." He was declared cancer-free in 2016, and got drafted by the Steelers in 2017, where he has played as running back ever since.

Remember shedding tears workin out because I couldn’t believe how tired I was and how much strength and energy I lost, but also tears because I was so thankful for 2nd chance & had the option to go hard... different type of feeling. Now I’m just on some healthy lifestyle vibes.. pic.twitter.com/pDqWH7jhEs — James Conner (@JamesConner_) May 28, 2020

The post drew plenty of comments from followers who were moved by Conner's story and impressed by his gains — with plenty of attention being drawn to the player's Atlas-like back and shoulders. Which, fair. They're pretty damn hard to miss.

Story continues

James Conner is ready to put fantasy teams on his back. 😳



(via @JamesConner_) pic.twitter.com/mUJkWcfyQZ



— Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) May 28, 2020









You Might Also Like